Today's Top Stories
1
Miley Cyrus Loves Britney as Much as You Do
2
Found: V-Day Nail Ideas That Aren't Cheesy
3
Yes, Trans People Belong in Sports
4
A Day in the Life of the Super Bowl Referee
5
The Best Romantic Movies of 2021 (So Far)

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis' Nanny is Banned From Saying One Word

By Emily Dixon
  • Kate Middleton and Prince William's nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, will never call Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis "kids."
  • Borrallo studied at the prestigious childcare institution Norland College in Bath, which instructs trainees never to use the word "kids" as a "mark of respect for the children as individuals," author Louis Heren told the Mirror.
  • The Cambridges hired Borrallo when Prince George was a few months old.

    Kate Middleton and Prince William's children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—are cared for by one of the U.K.'s most highly trained nannies, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. Borrallo studied at Norland College in Bath, internationally renowned for training childcare experts, and was hired by the Cambridges when oldest child George was a few months old, as the Mirror reports. Outside of lockdown, she typically lives with the family at Kensington Palace, and travels with them on royal tours and private holidays.

    According to author Louise Heren, Borrallo's formal training means there's one word she'll probably never say to the Cambridge kids: er, "kids." Heren, who spent a year at Norland conducting research for a documentary, told the Mirror that the college prohibits the word, instructing its trainees to refer to their charges by their names, or as children. "The word kid is banned. It's a mark of respect for the children as individuals," Heren said.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Heren told the Mirror that the Cambridge kids children likely live a fairly normal life at home with their parents and Borrallo—or as normal a life as literal royals could live. "Given what we have seen of Catherine when she is out in public, she's very hands on," Heren said. "I imagine her relationship with Maria is very close and they collaborate greatly on the care of the children."

    "I've spoken to nannies who have worked with other royal families and life is pretty normal," the author continued. "You get up, have breakfast, you go to school and you wear your school uniform whether you like it or not."

    Related Stories
    William Reveals Which of His Kids Is the Cheekiest
    The Cambridge Kids Made the Queen a Sweet Gift
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    The Weeknd's Bloody and Bandaged Face, Explained
    Katie Thurston Is Reportedly the Next Bachelorette
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    The Union-Wades Took an Adorable Family Photo
    Meghan Has a Good Reason Not to Go to the U.K.
    The Queen Helped Change Law to Hide Her Wealth
    Miley Cyrus Loves Britney as Much as You Do
    A Look Back at Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Love
    The Weeknd's Super Bowl Performance Was Unreal
    Watch Gwen & Blake's Super Bowl Ad
    Fans React to 'Framing Britney Spears'