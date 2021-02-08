Kate Middleton and Prince William's nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, will never call Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis "kids."

Borrallo studied at the prestigious childcare institution Norland College in Bath, which instructs trainees never to use the word "kids" as a "mark of respect for the children as individuals," author Louis Heren told the Mirror.

The Cambridges hired Borrallo when Prince George was a few months old.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—are cared for by one of the U.K.'s most highly trained nannies, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. Borrallo studied at Norland College in Bath, internationally renowned for training childcare experts, and was hired by the Cambridges when oldest child George was a few months old, as the Mirror reports. Outside of lockdown, she typically lives with the family at Kensington Palace, and travels with them on royal tours and private holidays.

According to author Louise Heren, Borrallo's formal training means there's one word she'll probably never say to the Cambridge kids: er, "kids." Heren, who spent a year at Norland conducting research for a documentary, told the Mirror that the college prohibits the word, instructing its trainees to refer to their charges by their names, or as children. "The word kid is banned. It's a mark of respect for the children as individuals," Heren said.

Heren told the Mirror that the Cambridge kids children likely live a fairly normal life at home with their parents and Borrallo—or as normal a life as literal royals could live. "Given what we have seen of Catherine when she is out in public, she's very hands on," Heren said. "I imagine her relationship with Maria is very close and they collaborate greatly on the care of the children."

"I've spoken to nannies who have worked with other royal families and life is pretty normal," the author continued. "You get up, have breakfast, you go to school and you wear your school uniform whether you like it or not."

