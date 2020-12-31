Royal fans were treated to a surprise near the end of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first episode of their new podcast.

The couple's 18-month-old son, Archie Harrison, made a cameo appearance to wish listeners a happy new year.

Listeners were delighted to hear that Archie has an adorable American accent.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave royal fans an unexpected gift this week in the first episode of their new podcast. Near the end of the premiere episode, which was a holiday special featuring interviews with several of the Sussexes' famous friends, their son, Archie Harrison, makes a brief appearance. We'll be excited any time we ever hear from Archie, of course, but this was special because it marked the first time the 18-month-old royal's voice has been heard in public.

Archie's big podcast debut was quick, but still undeniably cute. As Hello magazine reports, Prince Harry can be heard near the end of the episode telling his young son, "You can speak into it." Then, Archie's mom, Meghan, asks him, "Archie, is it fun?"

Archie's response is as adorable as it is brief: "Fun!"

Next, Harry encourages Archie to wish everyone listening to the podcast a happy new year, saying, "After me, ready?" Then, Archie follows his dad's lead, repeating "happy" and then "new year" after Harry prompts him.

It's always exciting to experience a royal kid first, but when it came to Archie's first public words, fans had a very specific question in mind: What kind of accent will he have?

Archie was born in the United Kingdom, but has spent more of his life in North America than he did in England. With a British dad and American mom, fans weren't sure what Archie's accent would sound like, but now we have our answer: Archie has an adorable, American accent.

And royal fans are here for it.

Me when Hearing Archie's American accent pic.twitter.com/zrqYWWTns8 — NoChillMood (@ritaag) December 29, 2020

Me when Hearing Archie’s American accent pic.twitter.com/zrqYWWTns8 — NoChillMood (@ritaag) December 29, 2020

Archie's cute lil american accent and laugh GBYE pic.twitter.com/VVdDGgkPOI — 🐝|😀|M&Arch|🦉|LanaP👑🤘🏽❤ (@evregalowl) December 29, 2020

Archie's cute lil american accent and laugh GBYE pic.twitter.com/VVdDGgkPOI — 🐝|😀|M&Arch|🦉|LanaP👑🤘🏽❤ (@evregalowl) December 29, 2020

Very uplifting episode! It gave me hope for 2021 and I loved hearing Archie's sweet voice and his American accent! — Jo Ann (@JoDivaRunner) December 29, 2020

Very uplifting episode! It gave me hope for 2021 and I loved hearing Archie’s sweet voice and his American accent! — Jo Ann (@JoDivaRunner) December 29, 2020

Archie crashing the podcast with his American accent was the best part — NoChillMood (@ritaag) December 30, 2020

Archie crashing the podcast with his American accent was the best part — NoChillMood (@ritaag) December 30, 2020

I enjoyed it. It's a nice thing to listen to, especially finding out Archie has an American accent =) — Shelly Jayne 🌈 (@Shelly__Jayne) December 31, 2020

I enjoyed it. It's a nice thing to listen to, especially finding out Archie has an American accent =) — Shelly Jayne 🌈 (@Shelly__Jayne) December 31, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

I just heard Archie say “Happy. New. Year.” Quote by King Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. And he said it with an American accent. My baby 😭😭🥰🥰💕💕. Happy. New. Year. Should be copyrighted for Archie. Yes. That’s all his work. pic.twitter.com/2igJ7UpuDn — RoyalDreams Woke AF 😎👑🌺🛡 (@RoyalDreams5) December 29, 2020

So baby Archie has an American accent awwww — 24 Glasses of Moscats (@KMoscato_) December 30, 2020

So baby Archie has an American accent awwww — 24 Glasses of Moscats (@KMoscato_) December 30, 2020

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

