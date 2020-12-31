Today's Top Stories
1
Kamala Harris Gets the COVID-19 Vaccine
2
Delicious NYE Cocktails to Ring in 2021 With
3
Pop Queens, Female Rage, & 'Promising Young Woman'
4
Current Obsession: 'Bridgerton'-Inspired Dresses
5
Chasing Paper's Founder Shares Her WFH Uniform

Does Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Archie Have an American Accent?

By Kayleigh Roberts
    • The couple's 18-month-old son, Archie Harrison, made a cameo appearance to wish listeners a happy new year.
      • Listeners were delighted to hear that Archie has an adorable American accent.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave royal fans an unexpected gift this week in the first episode of their new podcast. Near the end of the premiere episode, which was a holiday special featuring interviews with several of the Sussexes' famous friends, their son, Archie Harrison, makes a brief appearance. We'll be excited any time we ever hear from Archie, of course, but this was special because it marked the first time the 18-month-old royal's voice has been heard in public.

        Archie's big podcast debut was quick, but still undeniably cute. As Hello magazine reports, Prince Harry can be heard near the end of the episode telling his young son, "You can speak into it." Then, Archie's mom, Meghan, asks him, "Archie, is it fun?"

        Archie's response is as adorable as it is brief: "Fun!"

        Next, Harry encourages Archie to wish everyone listening to the podcast a happy new year, saying, "After me, ready?" Then, Archie follows his dad's lead, repeating "happy" and then "new year" after Harry prompts him.

        It's always exciting to experience a royal kid first, but when it came to Archie's first public words, fans had a very specific question in mind: What kind of accent will he have?

        Archie was born in the United Kingdom, but has spent more of his life in North America than he did in England. With a British dad and American mom, fans weren't sure what Archie's accent would sound like, but now we have our answer: Archie has an adorable, American accent.

        And royal fans are here for it.

        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        Related Stories
        Harry Changed His Accent for His Podcast Debut
        Harry & Will Had a Dance-Off at the Royal Wedding
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan's Letter for 2021
        Kate Wore £94,000 Worth of New Clothing in 2020
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        A Look at Royal Family Portraits Through the Years
        A Look Back at Princess Anne's Life in Photos
        Harry & Will Had a Dance-Off at the Royal Wedding
        Harry and Meghan Release Their First Podcast
        Diana Upset the Queen With This Fashion Choice
        Kate Looks Like Louis in This Vintage Pic
        Listen to the New Archewell Audio Holiday Special
        Harry's Life Changed After Will and Kate's Wedding