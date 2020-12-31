- Royal fans were treated to a surprise near the end of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first episode of their new podcast.
- The couple's 18-month-old son, Archie Harrison, made a cameo appearance to wish listeners a happy new year.
- Listeners were delighted to hear that Archie has an adorable American accent.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave royal fans an unexpected gift this week in the first episode of their new podcast. Near the end of the premiere episode, which was a holiday special featuring interviews with several of the Sussexes' famous friends, their son, Archie Harrison, makes a brief appearance. We'll be excited any time we ever hear from Archie, of course, but this was special because it marked the first time the 18-month-old royal's voice has been heard in public.
Archie's big podcast debut was quick, but still undeniably cute. As Hello magazine reports, Prince Harry can be heard near the end of the episode telling his young son, "You can speak into it." Then, Archie's mom, Meghan, asks him, "Archie, is it fun?"
Archie's response is as adorable as it is brief: "Fun!"
Next, Harry encourages Archie to wish everyone listening to the podcast a happy new year, saying, "After me, ready?" Then, Archie follows his dad's lead, repeating "happy" and then "new year" after Harry prompts him.
It's always exciting to experience a royal kid first, but when it came to Archie's first public words, fans had a very specific question in mind: What kind of accent will he have?
Archie was born in the United Kingdom, but has spent more of his life in North America than he did in England. With a British dad and American mom, fans weren't sure what Archie's accent would sound like, but now we have our answer: Archie has an adorable, American accent.
And royal fans are here for it.