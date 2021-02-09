Cardi B Is Ready for Spring in One of 2021's Coolest Designers

Cardi B just wore yet another winning outfit: a citrus yellow strappy bra top and corresponding high-waisted leggings, finished with yellow accessories.

The look is the work of buzzy Berlin-based label Ottolinger.

Cardi completed the ensemble with the cult shoe of the moment: Bottega Veneta's square-toed mules.

While new music from Cardi B is a gift in itself, the looks she debuts on the accompanying press tour (whether confined to the internet by the COVID-19 pandemic or no) are an extremely welcome bonus. And shortly after dropping new single "Up," Cardi stunned on Instagram in the coolest leggings-and-bra ensemble, in shades of citrus yellow and green. Speaking as someone who is entirely tired of snow, Cardi's ultra bright ensemble is a much-needed reminder that spring is finally on the horizon.

As Vogue reports, Cardi's strappy look is the work of Ottolinger, a buzzy Berlin-based label with fans including SZA and Dua Lipa. Cardi completed the outfit with monochromatic accessories: yellow clutch, yellow bangles, yellow cuff, yellow sunglasses, yellow earrings, and yellow Bottega Veneta mules. A vision in citrus!

Last week, Cardi spoke to Apple Music's Zane Lowe about her second studio album, which she originally planned to release in 2020. "I really wanted to put out an album last year, but it was like, ‘I feel like I don’t have the right songs,’” she explained, as Complex reports.

"I have recorded so many songs," she continued. "I think I’ve got like 50 songs recorded, and I’m just still not satisfied. If I’m not satisfied, I’m just not satisfied, but I really want to put out an album this year. I feel like I have no choice now. Now, I feel like I exceeded my limit of holding. I just need to stop with the fear."

Cardi also discussed the difficulty of writing new music amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "It’s hard, right now, also, to do music when nothing is happening,” she told Lowe. "We’re not doing nothing. What can I rap about? You’re not really doing shit. And I’m not a person that likes to talk about my sensitive feelings. I don’t like to always rap about when I’m super sad and everything." We'll be here whenever you're ready, Cardi!

