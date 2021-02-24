Today's Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez Surprised the Internet in a Gorgeous Wedding Dress

By Emily Dixon

    J.Lo fans would be forgiven for doing a double take Tuesday, when Lopez shared a photo of herself on her Instagram Story looking positively breathtaking in a romantic, floaty wedding dress. Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez were forced to cancel their wedding plans twice in 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic—so did this post mean they'd finally been able to tie the knot?

    Alas, no: The photo, first posted by producer Elaine Goldsmith Thomas before Lopez shared it to her own story, was taken behind the scenes of Shotgun Wedding, the upcoming action comedy Lopez will star in alongside Josh Duhamel. (Here's a quick summary of the plot, according to IMDb: "A couple's extravagant destination wedding is hijacked by criminals. In the process of saving their families, they rediscover why they fell in love in the first place.") So no, Lopez most likely hasn't walked up the aisle yet, unless it was on the Shotgun Wedding set.

    jennifer lopez wedding dress shotgun wedding
    @egt239Instagram
    J.Lo told Andy Cohen about her and Rodriguez's thwarted wedding plans last December. "It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all," Lopez said, during an appearance on SiriusXM show Radio Andy.

    "So in March or April, we’re looking down the pipe and we’re going, 'This is maybe not going to happen.' Italy’s the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. It was, yeah, it was like, I was like, ‘OK, we got to cancel everything.'"

    "So we canceled it and then we tried to regroup for later in the year, you know, a few months ago, and it was like, nope, still not the right time, so it was just a little disappointing," she continued. "And then you just think to yourself, ‘Well, things will happen in their divine time in a way.'"

