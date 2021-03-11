Today's Top Stories
Please Enjoy These Photos of Lady Gaga Feeding Adam Driver on the 'House of Gucci' Set

By Emily Dixon
  • New photos of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver on the House of Gucci set have emerged!
  • In the exceptional photos, Gaga feeds Driver a pastry before wiping his mouth with a napkin.
  • Gaga shared the first look of the pair in character as Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci on Instagram earlier this week.

    If you so much as stumbled into range of a WiFi network this week, you'll almost certainly have seen the photo of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in character as Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, on the set of their upcoming crime biopic House of Gucci. (If not, catch up on said photo—and the internet's reaction—here.) Well, it's my pleasure to inform you that more photos have dropped from the House of Gucci set in Milan, Italy, and while they might not capture the internet's attention quite like that first shot, they really are equally as good.

    In one exceptional series of photos, Gaga feeds Driver an unspecified pastry, before helpfully dabbing his mouth with a napkin. And the period ensembles only add to said photos' impact! Gaga wears a pleated brown polka dot midi dress, complete with waist-cinching belt, a brown clutch tucked under her arm, and a truly excellent brown bob wig, while Driver wears a navy suit, blue shirt, and patterned tie, plus some extremely large aviator glasses. I'm choosing to believe this was in fact a candid moment between the co-stars, just Gaga helping Driver enjoy a snack between takes, despite almost certainly being wildly incorrect!

    milan, italy march 11 lady gaga and adam driver are seen filming house of gucci on march 11, 2021 in milan, italy photo by jacopo raulegetty images
    Jacopo RauleGetty Images
    milan, italy march 11 lady gaga and adam driver are seen filming house of gucci on march 11, 2021 in milan, italy photo by jacopo raulegetty images
    Jacopo RauleGetty Images
    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Directed by Ridley Scott, House of Gucci is expected to hit cinemas in November, telling the story of Maurizio Gucci's 1995 murder as orchestrated by ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. Also starring alongside Gaga and Driver: Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston and Reeve Carney, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Guess I've suddenly got plans for November!

