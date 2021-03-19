Lady Gaga and Adam Driver were spotted filming upcoming movie House of Gucci at Lake Como, Italy this week.

Driver was seen lifting Gaga into a boat in one scene.

Unsurprisingly, the photos are excellent.

I don't know why each and every photo from the set of House of Gucci is so impossibly charming to me, but that is the case and I'm fully embracing it. Which means you can expect regular updates on Lady Gaga and Adam Driver performing standard yet extremely compelling activities for however long House of Gucci takes to shoot!

Before we get into the latest edition, let's recap the previous installments, shall we? There was Episode One: Adam Driver and Lady Gaga Wear Statement Knits and '80s Skiwear on the Slopes. Closely followed by Episode Two: Lady Gaga Feeds Adam Driver a Panzerotto Before Dabbing His Mouth With a Napkin. And today, I'm delighted to announce Episode Three: Adam Driver Lifts Lady Gaga Into a Boat and For Some Reason It's Adorable. Enjoy!

Gaga and Driver shot a series of boat-related scenes at Lake Como, Italy, this week, wearing yet more exceptional outfits: Gaga in what looks like a Burberry checked trench over a printed v-neck dress, and Driver in a white turtleneck, navy blazer, and those aviator glasses we've come to know and love. The following photos quite literally depict, as expressed above, Driver lifting Gaga into a boat and absolutely nothing more, and yet I feel confident you will enjoy them:

Because it is very nearly the weekend, and my generosity knows no bounds, allow me to offer one more snap of Gaga and Driver fully established in the boat, Driver grinning into the distance as Gaga smiles wistfully at him. This movie! Just how many more gifts will it give us?

