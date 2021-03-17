Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Appear to Have Dropped Royal Monogram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their royal split monogram official. In a whirlwind year for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they permanently stepped down from royal duties and relocated to Montecito, California, where they signed production deals with Netflix and Spotify. The couple also publicly commented on Meghan’s struggles with Buckingham Palace in a rare, bombshell interview with Oprah, and went on to announce the upcoming arrival of a baby girl. And now, they appear to have dropped their Royal Monogram in favor of an Archewell branded one, according to an image of their official stationary unearthed on Twitter.

We had a very special delivery this week. It has been lovely to share this letter and advice with the students and remember our International Women’s Day celebrations last year. #IWD2021 #iwd pic.twitter.com/wLDisgETwp — Robert Clack School (@RClackOfficial) March 11, 2021

This is just the latest example of their break with the monarchy. On CBS This Morning, Gayle King shared an update about how the couple was feeling since the big interview aired and the continued estrangement between the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace. Apparently, Harry has had conversations with his father Prince Charles and his brother Prince William that were ultimately unproductive. Meghan, for her part, feels “frustrated” that the palace hasn’t taken any steps to protect her from the onslaught and disparagement by the British tabloids.

“Well, I did actually call them [Meghan and Harry] to see how they were feeling, it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too. The word I was given was, those conversations were not productive. But they are glad they at least started a conversation,” King said.

“I think what is still upsetting to them is that the Palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately but yet they release these false stories that are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still. No one in the Royal Family has talked to Meghan yet or at this particular time. And I think it’s frustrating for them to see that it’s a racial conversation about the Royal Family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant. And until you can acknowledge that, I think it’s going to be hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this. They want healing in this family. At the end of the day, it’s Harry’s family.”

