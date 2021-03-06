Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Won't Bad Talk the Queen in Their Oprah Interview, Royal Biographer Says

By Kayleigh Roberts
london, united kingdom july 10 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time queen elizabeth ii, meghan, duchess of sussex and prince harry, duke of sussex watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the royal air force from the balcony of buckingham palace on july 10, 2018 in london, england the 100th birthday of the raf, which was founded on on 1 april 1918, was marked with a centenary parade with the presentation of a new queens colour and flypast of 100 aircraft over buckingham palace photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
  • Royal fans will hear from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle directly this weekend in their long-awaited sit-down interview with Oprah, but some critics question the timing of the interview, which will air while Harry's grandfather remains in the hospital.
    • Prince Philip was hospitalized in mid-February and earlier this week underwent a successful surgery for a pre-existing heart condition. Royal biographer Omid Scobie says the couple planned their Oprah special before Philip was hospitalized, but have no plans to postpone.
      • Scobie also weighed in on speculation that Harry and Meghan will turn on the royal family in the interview, saying, "This idea that people have that they may be throwing the queen under the bus on national television ... is far from the truth."

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's high-anticipated sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey is set to air this Sunday night. The timing of the interview, however, is drawing criticism from some circles due to the current state of Prince Philip's health.

        Philip, 99, was admitted to the hospital in mid-February as what was described at the time as a "precautionary measure." After several weeks spent in multiple hospitals, the Duke of Edinburgh underwent a successful surgery this week for a pre-existing heart condition and is currently recovering at King Edward VII's Hospital in London. As a result, some have called on the Sussexes to postpone airing the interview, which many expect will be upsetting to the royal family.

        "It's a tough one for Harry and Meghan," Omid Scobie, co-author of Harry and Meghan's biography Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, told Entertainment Tonight during a recent interview. "They planned this interview before Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital, and, unfortunately, here we are facing the third weekend of him still in the care of the hospital here in London. But for Harry and Meghan, they have kept a great relationship with Philip and the queen. We heard Harry talking very warmly about his grandfather on James Corden's show not so long ago, and I think we’ll hear more of that when they sit down with Oprah."

        As for speculation that Harry and Meghan will turn their back on the royal family in the interview, Scobie says that's not the case and that it's important to remember that, while they have lots of issues with the monarchy, the Sussexes have nothing but love for the rest of the royal family.

        "This idea that people have that they may be throwing the queen under the bus on national television ... is far from the truth," Scobie explained. "This is a couple that understands the difference between the machine of the monarchy, the institution, and the family itself. And it's that family with certain individuals they have great relationships with."

        Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS.

