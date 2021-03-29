Lady Gaga's boyfriend, Michael Polansky, sent her the most stunning gift to mark her 35th birthday on Sunday.

Lady Gaga turned 35 on Sunday, and boyfriend Michael Polansky marked the occasion in style. Polansky sent Gaga, who's currently filming House of Gucci in Rome, an absolutely giant bouquet of flowers, which an evidently delighted Gaga subsequently shared on Instagram.

Gaga posted a photo of herself hugging the enormous white and green bouquet, adding the caption, "When your bf sends you all the flowers in Rome for your birthday. I love you honey." She continued, "I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need." Adorable!

Gaga and Polansky have reportedly been dating since late 2019, after potentially meeting through Facebook co-founder Sean Parker, a mutual friend. Polansky, a tech entrepreneur, is the executive director of The Parker Foundation, and co-founded the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.

Gaga made their relationship Instagram official in February 2020, sharing a snap of the couple cuddled up on a boat, and the couple subsequently quarantined together amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After Gaga performed "The Star Spangled Banner" at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' inauguration in January, she was spotted sharing a (masked) kiss with Polansky.

"Gaga had a blast at the Inauguration and was in the best spirits," an insider told People. "She's very happy with Michael and feels grateful for his support."

Gaga and Polansky share a passion for charity work, a source told People."They are both hard working and love working together on charity projects," the source said. "They have not been sitting around during the lockdown and instead focused on where they can do good. They want to help out where they can."

"Michael has his own life and work, but they also have shared passions, so it's a nice balance," the insider added. "Things are going really well."

