Lady Gaga and Boyfriend Michael Polansky Hold Hands Ahead of the Inauguration

Lady Gaga, 34, was spotted with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, 43, at the Capitol building on Tuesday.

Gaga confirmed her relationship with Polansky in February of last year.

The duo were in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration ceremony, where Gaga performed the national anthem.

Ahead of Lady Gaga’s dramatic performance at the inauguration ceremony, she appeared with boyfriend Michael Polansky , the 43-year-old Parker Group CEO, for a rehearsal at the Capitol. Wearing a Givenchy custom cape dress, Gaga held hands with Polansky as they made their way through the building. Polansky kept it casual in a baseball cap and Patagonia fleece.

In an Instagram post, Gaga reflected, “I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol.”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Lady Gaga has been keeping her relationship pretty under the radar, so let’s consider ourselves blessed with this new evidence of their PDA.

Zoe Guy Zoe Guy is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers pop culture, hot celebrity gossip, movies and TV.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io