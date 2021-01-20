Lady Gaga and Boyfriend Michael Polansky Hold Hands Ahead of the Inauguration

- Lady Gaga, 34, was spotted with her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, 43, at the Capitol building on Tuesday.
- Gaga confirmed her relationship with Polansky in February of last year.
- The duo were in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration ceremony, where Gaga performed the national anthem.
Ahead of Lady Gaga’s dramatic performance at the inauguration ceremony, she appeared with boyfriend Michael Polansky, the 43-year-old Parker Group CEO, for a rehearsal at the Capitol. Wearing a Givenchy custom cape dress, Gaga held hands with Polansky as they made their way through the building. Polansky kept it casual in a baseball cap and Patagonia fleece.
In an Instagram post, Gaga reflected, “I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol.”
Lady Gaga has been keeping her relationship pretty under the radar, so let’s consider ourselves blessed with this new evidence of their PDA.