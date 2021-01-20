Today's Top Stories
Lady Gaga and Boyfriend Michael Polansky Hold Hands Ahead of the Inauguration

We got a rare glimpse of PDA from the couple.

By Zoe Guy
lady gaga micheal polansky holding hands pda inauguration 2021
SAMUEL CORUM/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

    Ahead of Lady Gaga’s dramatic performance at the inauguration ceremony, she appeared with boyfriend Michael Polansky, the 43-year-old Parker Group CEO, for a rehearsal at the Capitol. Wearing a Givenchy custom cape dress, Gaga held hands with Polansky as they made their way through the building. Polansky kept it casual in a baseball cap and Patagonia fleece.

    In an Instagram post, Gaga reflected, “I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol.”

    Lady Gaga has been keeping her relationship pretty under the radar, so let’s consider ourselves blessed with this new evidence of their PDA.

