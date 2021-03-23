I've made it quite plain that I will be steadfastly covering as many photos from the House of Gucci set as I can, and today I'm excited to announce a new addition to the canon! First, there was Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in Those Sweaters; then, there was Gaga Feeding Driver; and last week, the delightful Driver Helps Gaga Into a Boat. And yesterday, the generous House of Gucci cast and crew gifted us Lady Gaga Goes Full '80s Glamour, as photos emerged of Gaga and Al Pacino filming in Rome.

In the snaps, Gaga wears a bright red dress with gold buttons, gold statement jewelry, black pumps, and a wide-collared fur coat to top it all off. The makeup is dramatic and exceptional: smoky winged eyes, bright red lips, and a perfectly defined brow. Pacino, meanwhile, wears a beige suit, striped white shirt, mustard tie, and cornflower blue pocket square. (Alas, there's no lifting into boats or feeding of panzerotti in the latest photos; only what looks like a pretty intense conversation.)

Ernesto Ruscio Getty Images

For a little bit of narrative context: Gaga is playing Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of arranging the 1995 murder of her ex-husband and former Gucci head Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver. Pacino is playing Aldo Gucci, Maurizio's uncle, who was once locked in a legal battle with his nephew over control of the fashion house. Based on the book House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, and directed by Ridley Scott, the movie is expected to hit cinemas this November. And I, for one, will be there!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

