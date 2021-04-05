Today's Top Stories
1
Check Out the RealReal’s New Upcycled Collection
2
The Duke Will Not Return for 'Bridgerton' Season 2
3
Asian American Women on Where to Go From Here
4
Fran Drescher Is as Relevant as Ever—Just Ask Her
5
‘Til COVID Do Us Part: Divorce in the Age of Zoom

Chrissy Teigen Revealed Her Cool Blonde Hair Transformation on Instagram

By Emily Dixon
  • Chrissy Teigen documented her hair transformation on Instagram Sunday, courtesy of celebrity stylist Tracey Cunningham.
  • Teigen first revealed a cool blonde shade, before a red gloss was applied to create a warm honey color.
  • She's yet to reveal the finished result, so keep an eye on her Instagram!

    Chrissy Teigen underwent a hair transformation Sunday, courtesy of celebrity stylist Tracey Cunningham and a team from Los Angeles' MèCHE Salon. She documented (most of) the process on her Instagram Story, filming as her foils were removed and the bleach rinsed out. The post-foils result? A gorgeous, multi-tonal cool blonde shade, styled with a deep side parting.

    The cool blonde look was just the first step in Teigen's hair color transformation, she revealed—though she did consider sticking with it, sharing a video with the caption "crap should we stop here..." Instead, a red gloss was applied to Teigen's hair, resulting in an equally lovely warm honey color. But that wasn't the final look either: "Almost there," Teigen said in a video of the second shade. At time of writing, she's yet to reveal the finished result, meaning I will be periodically refreshing her Instagram all day.

    chrissy teigen blonde hair
    @chrissyteigenInstagram

    chrissy teigen honey blonde hair
    @chrissyteigenInstagram

    Marie Claire
    One Year of Marie Claire Magazine
    marieclaire.com
    $10.00
    SHOP NOW

    Teigen is the current cover star of People's Beautiful Issue, and spoke about childhood beauty mishaps and putting "mind and spirit over body" in her cover interview. "My mom was never once like, 'You probably shouldn't use Sharpie on your eyebrows,'" Teigen said, sharing her approach to parenting children Luna and Miles. "She just let me do it—and I learned! With kids, you let them figure out what they love. John and I are both very relaxed and willing to learn together."

    Teigen said she no longer counts calories or restricts her diet, as she did in her early modelling days. "It's more important for me to enjoy things as they come. I put my mind and spirit over body. If it's going to make me happy and make me feel good, then I indulge in it," she explained. "I've spent too many years counting calories and scheduling way too many workouts and trying to figure out what my term for wellness was for myself. Now I know it's on the ground playing with my kids or going to a park or an aquarium."

    Related Stories
    Chrissy Spoke About Being Unable to Get Pregnant
    Chrissy "Learned How Strong" She Is After Loss
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Gigi Shared an Adorable Pic of Khai's First Easter
    Nicole Kidman in Giorgio Armani at the SAG Awards
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Jamie Chung Wore a Stop Asian Hate Handbag at SAGs
    Mariah Hits Famous High Note While Getting Vaccine
    Why Margaret Chose Duty Over Love and Harry Didn't
    Daniel Kaluuya's SNL Monologue Dragged the Royals
    Britney Responds to IG Caption Speculation
    Meghan's Old BF on Her Relationship with Her Dad
    New Easter Photos of the Queen and Prince Charles
    The Queen Thinks of Prince Harry as a Lost Soul