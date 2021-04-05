Chrissy Teigen documented her hair transformation on Instagram Sunday, courtesy of celebrity stylist Tracey Cunningham.

Teigen first revealed a cool blonde shade, before a red gloss was applied to create a warm honey color.

She's yet to reveal the finished result, so keep an eye on her Instagram!

Chrissy Teigen underwent a hair transformation Sunday, courtesy of celebrity stylist Tracey Cunningham and a team from Los Angeles' MèCHE Salon. She documented (most of) the process on her Instagram Story, filming as her foils were removed and the bleach rinsed out. The post-foils result? A gorgeous, multi-tonal cool blonde shade, styled with a deep side parting.

The cool blonde look was just the first step in Teigen's hair color transformation, she revealed—though she did consider sticking with it, sharing a video with the caption "crap should we stop here..." Instead, a red gloss was applied to Teigen's hair, resulting in an equally lovely warm honey color. But that wasn't the final look either: "Almost there," Teigen said in a video of the second shade. At time of writing, she's yet to reveal the finished result, meaning I will be periodically refreshing her Instagram all day.

@chrissyteigen Instagram

@chrissyteigen Instagram

Marie Claire One Year of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $10.00 SHOP NOW

Teigen is the current cover star of People's Beautiful Issue, and spoke about childhood beauty mishaps and putting "mind and spirit over body" in her cover interview. "My mom was never once like, 'You probably shouldn't use Sharpie on your eyebrows,'" Teigen said, sharing her approach to parenting children Luna and Miles. "She just let me do it—and I learned! With kids, you let them figure out what they love. John and I are both very relaxed and willing to learn together."

Teigen said she no longer counts calories or restricts her diet, as she did in her early modelling days. "It's more important for me to enjoy things as they come. I put my mind and spirit over body. If it's going to make me happy and make me feel good, then I indulge in it," she explained. "I've spent too many years counting calories and scheduling way too many workouts and trying to figure out what my term for wellness was for myself. Now I know it's on the ground playing with my kids or going to a park or an aquarium."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io