The Gucci family isn't happy with upcoming crime biopic House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver.

The movie centers on the murder of Maurizio Gucci, orchestrated by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani.

Patrizia Gucci, Maurizio's second cousin, told the Associated Press that the Gucci family was "truly disappointed" by the upcoming movie.

The internet has been infatuated with upcoming movie House of Gucci ever since the first photo of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in character dropped last month—but the Gucci family themselves aren't quite so happy about it. As the Associated Press reports, the great-grandchildren of the luxury house's founder, Guccio Gucci, have made an appeal to director Ridley Scott, asking him to respect the legacy of the legendary fashion family.

House of Gucci centers on the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver, which was ordered by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, played by Lady Gaga. Maurizio was the grandson of Guccio and at one point the head of the Gucci fashion house.

Patrizia Gucci, Maurizio's second cousin, told the Associated Press that the Gucci family was "truly disappointed" by the upcoming movie. "They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system," Patrizia said. "Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything, but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed."

Patrizia said she attempted to contact director Scott's producing partner and wife Giannina Facio to discuss the movie, but her query went unanswered. According to the Associated Press, Facio spoke to other members of the Gucci family back in the early 2000s about another Gucci-centered project, which never came to fruition; that movie would have centered on Paolo and Aldo Gucci, Patrizia's father and grandfather, as they took the Gucci brand global. Patrizia told the Associated Press that the subsequent lack of contact regarding House of Gucci further alarmed the family.

According to Patrizia, the family have three central concerns about the movie: the lack of contact with Ridley Scott; the alleged inaccuracies in its source text, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden; and the casting of high-profile actors like Al Pacino (as Aldo Gucci) and Jared Leto (as Paolo Gucci) to play people who weren't connected with Maurizio Gucci's murder.

Patrizia said the family will decide on their next steps after seeing the movie, while Ridley Scott's production company didn't respond to requests for comment.

