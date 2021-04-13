Lady Gaga was spotted filming House of Gucci in a gorgeous wedding dress last week.

Gaga wore a white lace gown with a high-low hemline, a sweetheart neckline, and full-length lace sleeves, completing the look with a floor-length veil.

Gaga and co-star Adam Driver were filming scenes from the wedding of their characters, Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci.

House of Gucci is truly the most generous of films, offering us endless content to delight over long before it hits a single cinema. The crime biopic is still at the filming stage, and yet it's already given us so much: Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in exceptional skiwear! Gaga feeding Driver a panzerotto! Driver elegantly lifting Gaga into a boat! Gaga positively overflowing with '80s glamour!

Last week, yet another gift emerged from the House of Gucci set: Lady Gaga looking radiant in a lacy wedding gown, filming the wedding of her character, Patrizia Reggiani, to Adam Driver's Maurizio Gucci. Her gown featured a high-low hemline, a sweetheart neckline, and full-length lace sleeves. Gaga wore a dramatic, floor-length veil draped over her brunette updo, the look complete with diamond jewelry and white satin pumps. Take a look at the snaps below, and see a few more with movie husband Driver over at Who What Wear.

MEGA Getty Images

MEGA Getty Images

MEGA Getty Images

While Gaga and Driver look gloriously happy in the photos, things took a very upsetting turn for the real-life couple: Gucci divorced Reggiani in 1985, and and was shot dead ten years later. In 1998, Reggiani was convicted of ordering her ex-husband's murder, as the Independent reports.

Directed by Ridley Scott, House of Gucci is based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, by Sara Gay Forden. Also starring Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, and Jared Leto, it's expected to hit theaters in November.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io