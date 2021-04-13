Today's Top Stories
1
Exclusive: New Teleabortion Service Launches
2
Daunte Wright's Death Sparks Protest in Minnesota
3
My Tarot Card Dependency Controlled My Life
4
What Joey Wölffer Wears to Work
5
The Good and the Bad of Mom Influencing

Lady Gaga Looks Stunning in a Wedding Dress While Filming 'House of Gucci'

By Emily Dixon

    House of Gucci is truly the most generous of films, offering us endless content to delight over long before it hits a single cinema. The crime biopic is still at the filming stage, and yet it's already given us so much: Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in exceptional skiwear! Gaga feeding Driver a panzerotto! Driver elegantly lifting Gaga into a boat! Gaga positively overflowing with '80s glamour!

    Last week, yet another gift emerged from the House of Gucci set: Lady Gaga looking radiant in a lacy wedding gown, filming the wedding of her character, Patrizia Reggiani, to Adam Driver's Maurizio Gucci. Her gown featured a high-low hemline, a sweetheart neckline, and full-length lace sleeves. Gaga wore a dramatic, floor-length veil draped over her brunette updo, the look complete with diamond jewelry and white satin pumps. Take a look at the snaps below, and see a few more with movie husband Driver over at Who What Wear.

    rome, italy april 08 lady gaga wearing a wedding dress on the set of house of gucci on april 8, 2021 in rome, italy photo by sharkymegagc images
    MEGAGetty Images
    rome, italy april 08 lady gaga entering the church, wearing a bride gown on the set of house of gucci on april 8, 2021 in rome, italy photo by megagc images
    MEGAGetty Images
    rome, italy april 08 lady gaga wearing a wedding dress on the set of house of gucci on april 8, 2021 in rome, italy photo by megagc images
    MEGAGetty Images

    While Gaga and Driver look gloriously happy in the photos, things took a very upsetting turn for the real-life couple: Gucci divorced Reggiani in 1985, and and was shot dead ten years later. In 1998, Reggiani was convicted of ordering her ex-husband's murder, as the Independent reports.

    Directed by Ridley Scott, House of Gucci is based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, by Sara Gay Forden. Also starring Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, and Jared Leto, it's expected to hit theaters in November.

    Related Stories
    Gaga Exudes '80s Glamour on 'House of Gucci' Set
    Enjoy Adam Driver Lifting Lady Gaga Into a Boat
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Rihanna and A$AP Were Spotted on a Date
    Prince Harry Is "Really Missing" Meghan Markle
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    J.Lo and A-Rod Are "Completely Back On"
    Chrissy Shared the Cutest Photo of Luna and Miles
    Prince Harry Is Quarantining at Frogmore Cottage
    Meghan Markle Expresses Sympathies to the Queen
    Prince Harry Remembers Prince Philip
    Prince William Statement on Prince Philip's Death
    Meghan and Harry Are Facing Security Threats
    Selena Gomez Is Drenched in Fake Blood on Set