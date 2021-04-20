Today's Top Stories
Katie Holmes Shared Some Adorable Unseen Photos of Suri on Her 15th Birthday

By Emily Dixon

    Take a moment to process the fact that Suri Cruise, who my brain is certain was born a maximum of three years ago, turned 15 on Sunday, and once you've recovered, enjoy Katie Holmes' very sweet birthday tribute to her daughter. "Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!!" Holmes wrote on Instagram, alongside three adorable throwback photos of her daughter. "I can’t believe you are already 15!"

    In the first photo, a tiny Suri sits at a table with two other children, while the second and third show a slightly older Suri hugging her mom. Extremely cute! A belated happy birthday, Suri!

    This content is imported from Instagram.

    In her InStyle cover interview last year, Holmes spoke proudly about Suri's "strong" personality, as well as the challenges of raising her amid intense media scrutiny. "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it," Holmes said.

    "She came out very strong—she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like, 'OK, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker," she continued.

    "I have to say, I did recently see some fan site [about her] posted when she was a baby, and it was very intense. We were followed a lot when she was little," Holmes recalled. "I just wanted her outside, so I would walk her around to find parks at, like, 6 in the morning when nobody would see us. But there's one video where I'm holding her—she was 2 at the time—and she starts waving at the cameras. She's pretty special."

