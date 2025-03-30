Kate Middleton Shares an Emotional Mother's Day Post One Year After Her Photoshop Scandal

Kate Middleton has shared a personal Mother's Day post paying tribute to "Mother Nature," one year after she was hit by a Photoshop scandal.

In March 2024, Princess Kate faced controversy when it was revealed a photo she shared in honor of Mother's Day had been doctored. The Princess of Wales was reportedly left feeling "bruised" by the criticism she received from the general public, after admitting to having altered the picture herself. It would seem as though Kate is ready to leave the Photoshop scandal behind her, once and for all, which she did with 2025's Mother's Day post.

Princess Kate captioned her post, "Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary. This Mother's Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognize how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life." She signed the post simply as "C," and shared a montage of video clips that appear to have been captured at the same time as the footage she used to announce she'd completed chemotherapy treatment in Sept. 2024.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

In an interview with OK! magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond suggested that Mother's Day in 2025 would be particularly special for the Prince and Princess of Wales. "There's no doubt that every milestone is extra special for the prince and princess and their family as they move further from the day [Kate] was diagnosed with cancer," Bond explained (via the Mirror ). "This Mother's Day is one they can wholeheartedly celebrate as Catherine continues her recovery looking radiant and back to her vibrant self."

"Catherine continues her recovery looking radiant and back to her vibrant self." (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for how Kate might be celebrating Mother's Day in 2025, Bond said, "Whether [her parents] Carole and Mike [Middleton] will decide to spend the day with the Wales [family] or their other children, we don't of course know." She continued, "I suppose it's possible that the whole Middleton clan could meet at Buckleberry [Farm] for a family celebration—or at Pippa's [home] nearby."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors