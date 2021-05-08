Archie Reportedly Had a "Distinct American Accent" on His Birthday Zoom Call with the Queen

Earlier this week, on May 6, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, celebrated his second birthday.

Archie reportedly connected with several members of the royal family, including his uncle and aunt, Prince William and Kate Middleton, his cousins, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, and his great-grandmother, the Queen, over Zoom on his birthday.

Royal sources said Archie "speaks with a distinct American accent" during his video chat with the Queen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is growing up to be an All-American kid, apparently.

According to a report from The Mirror, sources close to the royal family say Archie, who celebrated his second birthday earlier this week, on May 6, "speaks with a distinct American accent."

The British publication also reported that Archie shows off that "distinct American accent" when he talks to his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen and Archie reportedly connected for one of their digital heart-to-hearts on Archie's second birthday.

"It's thought that the Queen logged on to wish her great-grandson Archie a happy birthday, when he turned two, earlier this week," the Mirror wrote.

This echoes what royal expert and author Katie Nicholl recently told Okay! magazine of Archie's birthday plans.

"Lockdown is lifting and the sun in California is shining—I'm sure they'll have a lovely celebration at home...Harry will make a really big fuss of Archie," Nicholl explained, adding that Archie was expected to have a Zoom call with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and his cousins, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, in addition to his chat with the Queen.

Nicholl went on to explain that Zoom calls will likely be the main way Archie connects with his cousins for the foreseeable future. This isn't surprising, of course, since the Sussexes seem very happy in their new home in California and don't appear to have plans to move back to the U.K. any time soon.

"[Harry] always wanted his children to grow up close to William and Kate's," she said. "Sadly it's looking increasingly unlikely for Archie."

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

