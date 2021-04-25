Prince Harry Reportedly Didn't See Prince George, Princess Charlotte, or Prince Louis While He Was in the U.K.

During his recent trip home to the United Kingdom to attend Prince Philip's funeral, Prince Harry didn't have much time to reconnect with family members.

In fact, a royal source says the Duke of Sussex didn't even see his niece and nephews during the visit. The Cambridge kids—Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, who just celebrated his third birthday—were not invited to attend the service, which was limited to 30 guests due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Harry did reportedly have two private meetings with the Queen during his visit, and was see briefly talking to his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, after the service.

Prince Harry recently traveled home to the United Kingdom to attend his grandfather, Prince Philip's, funeral. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, however, Harry's brief visit didn't include much face-time with other members of the royal family. In fact, according to a report from Us Weekly, he didn't get to see his niece and nephews (aka the Cambridge kids) at all during the trip.

The young royals—Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, who just celebrated his third birthday on Friday, April 23—were not invited to attend the service, which was capped at 30 guests (again, due to restrictions in place amid the coronavirus pandemic).

"Harry didn’t get to see [Prince] George, [Princess] Charlotte and [Prince] Louis in the U.K.," a royal source told the magazine of Harry's very isolated visit home. "Aside from the day of Philip’s funeral and meeting privately with the Queen, he was in isolation at Frogmore [Cottage]."

Between quarantine requirements and an urgency to get back to his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle , Harry's trip didn't leave much time for reconnecting with the royal family. On April 12, just three days after Philip's death, Harry was confirmed to be back in the U.K., where he immediately went into quarantine until the funeral service on April 17.

Harry traveled alone for funeral, as Meghan, who is thought to be at least seven months along in her pregnancy, was advised by doctors not to travel for the funeral. Shortly after the funeral service, Harry reportedly flew back to California to begin quarantining once again before reuniting with Meghan and their son, Archie Harrison.

Here's hoping that Harry's next trip will be for a happier occasion and will allow plenty of time for him to reconnect with his family, most of whom he hasn't even seen face-to-face (except briefly at Philip's funeral, for those who were also in attendance) in more than a year. Harry was seen briefly chatting with his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, after the service. Body language experts suggest that the reunion went well and may mean the door is open for Harry and William to end their longstanding feud.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io