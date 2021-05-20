The Royal Family Snubbed Meghan and Harry on Their Anniversary

Yesterday was Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's third wedding anniversary, but you'd never have known it from perusing the royal family's social media. Not only did Princess Beatrice announce that she's pregnant with her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Wednesday, but the royal family shared a number of announcements—but pointedly ignored Meghan and Harry's anniversary. This comes on heels of Prince Harry's appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, in which the prince said that he'd been caught in a cycle of "pain and suffering" within the royal family.

Harry's comments on the podcast served to deepen the gap between the Sussexes and the senior royal family—a relationship that's reportedly been especially tense since Harry and Meghan's tell-all Oprah interview. Speaking to Shepard, Harry said: "When it comes to parenting, if I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on."

Of his father Prince Charles, he added: "Suddenly I started to piece it together and go 'OK, so this is where he went to school, this is what happened, I know this about his life, I also know that is connected to his parents so that means he's treated me the way he was treated, so how can I change that for my own kids?"

Harry and Meghan's third wedding anniversary was just days later, on May 19. The royal family chose to announce Princess Beatrice's pregnancy on the same day, noting: "The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news." The timing may not be a coincidence—as Page Six speculates, Meghan Markle announced her pregnancy to the royal family at Beatrice sister's Eugenie's wedding, which did not go down well.

A source told Page Six of Beatrice's May 19 announcement, "It was a total dig at Harry and Meghan. They stole Eugenie’s thunder on her big day, after all, and it appears that has not been forgotten.”

Harry and Meghan at Eugenie’s wedding. WPA Pool Getty Images

In addition to Beatrice's announcement, Kate and William made an announcement of their own on May 19: that they would be touring Scotland together late this week and early next. "Kensington Palace has just announced a week of engagements for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Scotland from Friday as part of William’s appointment as Lord High Commissioner of the Church of Scotland," tweeted royal reporter Richard Palmer on May 19.

Kate and William also shared a photo of Kate's appearance at the Victoria and Albert museum on their official Instagram page. In other words: The royal family was active on both social media and IRL yesterday, but made no comments and paid no tribute to Meghan and Harry. Ouch.

