It was a long, long Bachelor season with Matt James, complete with a ton of disappointing and revelatory off-screen drama. But in recent news that's being called "the big reset" of the franchise: There will be two Bachelorettes in 2021! One of them will be Ms. "I brought a vibrator to my meet-cute with Matt" herself, Katie Thurston, who became a fan favorite for being sex-positive and vocally supportive of the other contestants. The other Bachelorette in 2021 will be Michelle Young, who made it to the final two before James eliminated her, and who behaved with utter class at the "After the Final Rose."

Early spoilers from Reality Steve revealed that Thurston had been selected for the lead role—then actually, just kidding, maybe not—and then we finally got the big reveal of two leads during James' Bachelor finale. If having two seasons and two Bachelorettes sounds a little confusing to you, I get it: This is the first time in franchise history that the producers are doing things this way, and there'll be some adjustments as we go along. I'm...actually really excited for these seasons?? Here's what we know so far about Thurston's, and we'll keep this post updated as we know more.

When will The Bachelorette with Thurston premiere?

Officially, we know that we're getting Thurston's season on ABC in summer 2021, which may mean June/July. Thanks to some spoilers from Reality Steve, we know that filming has started as of mid-March, and that the stars and hosts were already quarantining. Speaking of which, we also know that Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will be taking over as co-hosts this season as Chris Harrison continues his hiatus from the show. When asked about viewers who said they wouldn't watch the show without Harrison, Thurston replied, "I think they're on the wrong side of history. It's 2021...I support Chris and everything that he's doing, and I think that this is the best decision...I really feel like this is the big reset. There have been a ton of uncomfortable conversations, but important conversations." Fingers crossed that continues into these seasons, too.

Hang on, what's happening with Bachelor in Paradise?

Don't worry, your favorite hot mess of a show will be back on our screens after a two-year absence (it's probably my favorite of the bunch, so I'm delighted). Per Reality Steve, we don't yet have a location, but it'll film in June. Because of the lack of Paradise in 2020, there are about 150(!) contestants to choose from. “How do you make that in to 15 to 18 cast members? It’s going to be really tough,” ABC executive Rob Mills said. But they're "hell-bent" on bringing the show to our screens, bless 'em, and favorites might include Ben Smith, Joe Park, and Bennett Jordan from Adams/Crawley's season. If people can get vaccinated, says Mills, the location might be a "bubble" in Mexico, but TBD on that.

And what do we know about Michelle Young’s Bachelorette season?

The exact timing is probably being finalized right about now, but Young's Bachelorette season will air in fall of 2021 (meaning she'd likely film in July). So if you're keeping track, the order will be: Thurston as Bachelorette, Paradise, then Young as Bachelorette (and then probably The Bachelor, but we're a ways away from that). I like that they're not just putting both Bachelorettes into a single season, like Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams—and, judging by the reactions, so do Thurston and Young.

Where will Thurston's Bachelorette season film?

Thanks to some early spoilers from Reality Steve, we know that filming is taking place in the Hyatt Tamaya, which is outside Albuquerque, NM. Due to ongoing COVID quarantine procedures, it'll likely be a closed set, without travel, where the guests are flown in and quarantined as with previous seasons. More to come as we hear about potential spoilers!

