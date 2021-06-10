Meghan Markle and Prince Harry consulted the Queen before naming their daughter Lilibet after her, the Sussexes said in a statement.

"The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement—in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called," a spokesperson for the couple said.

"During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name," the spokesperson added.

Because the media cannot allow Meghan and Harry a single happy occasion without spinning it into criticism, the BBC alleged earlier this week that the Sussexes did not consult the Queen before naming their newborn daughter Lilibet, the monarch's family nickname. But a spokesperson for the Sussexes has shut said story down, noting that the Queen was the very first relative Harry called after Lilibet's arrival on June 4.

Because the media cannot allow Meghan and Harry a single happy occasion without spinning it into criticism, the BBC alleged earlier this week that the Sussexes did not consult the Queen before naming their newborn daughter Lilibet, the monarch's family nickname. But a spokesperson for the Sussexes has shut said story down, noting that the Queen was the very first relative Harry called after Lilibet's arrival on June 4. Now, can we perhaps leave them alone, especially considering it hasn't even been a week since Lilibet was born?!

As the Guardian recaps, the BBC's royal correspondent, Jonny Dymond, claimed on BBC Radio 4’s Today show that a "good palace source" was "absolutely adamant" that Meghan and Harry—who are famously close to the Queen—had apparently named their daughter without consulting her. (Dymond did not name the source in question.) Lawyers for the Sussexes have since written to the BBC, calling the story false and defamatory.

A statement on the Sussexes' Archewell website explained the super sweet inspiration behind Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor's name. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," the statement read. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

