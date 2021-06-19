The Royal Family Had "Several" Conversations About Archie's Skin Color, a Royal Expert Claims

One of the most shocking revelations from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview was the fact that a member of the royal family (who the couple refused to identify specifically) had raised concerns about the color of their son, Archie Harrison's, skin before he was born.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked many royal fans during their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey when they revealed instances of racism they experienced during their time in the royal family. One claim in particular—that an unnamed member of the royal family has a conversation with Harry in which they expressed concerns about the couple's then-unborn son's skin color—was especially upsetting.

Now, however, royal correspondent and author Omid Scobie (who co-authored about the Sussexes' decision to leave the royal family and who The Sun describes as the couple's "preferred reporter") is delivering another shock with claims that there were actually multiple conversations about Archie's skin color leading up to his birth.

According to The Sun, Scobie claims that the royal family actually had "several" conversations about the subject and that members of The Firm were "unsympathetic" when Harry and Meghan complained about the discussion taking place and that it was a "much bigger issue" that involved more than one member of the family.

"There was one conversation that took place that affected them massively, when it came to someone within the Royal Family sharing concerns over the color of Archie's skin," Scobie reportedly said during Foreign Press Association event in London Friday. "To Harry I can see how it is one conversation, to Meghan who would have been involved in the follow up conversations I can see—because there were other people aware of this conversation within the family and within the institution, that did also speak about it, some not so sympathetically. So you then are in a position where you start to feel, 'Well, it's not just this one person, it's others as well', and it becomes a much bigger issue."

When asked by someone at the event if he knew the identity of the royal who first raised a concern about Archie's skin color, Scobie apparently declined to comment, simply saying, "Pass."

