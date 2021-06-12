Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Trying to "Keep the Peace" With the Royal Family After Lili's Birth

According to a royal insider, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are committed to "keeping the peace" with the rest of the royal family.

Specifically, the couple is reportedly focused on their relationship with royal relatives following the recent birth of their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The source added, however that Harry and Meghan have "no regrets" about their recent interviews, which have reportedly put additional strain on their relationship with the royals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to have a good relationship with the royal family.

That's not exactly a surprising statement, right? Most people, in an ideal world, would like to have good relationships with their families. Even though this should be pretty obvious, a source close to the Sussexes had to actually say it recently because, well, sometimes people make weirdly negative assumptions about Harry and Meghan (you know, like that they might name their daughter in honor of a beloved relative somehow against said relative's wishes).

So here we are. Speaking to Us Weekly, a Sussex source explained that Harry and Meghan are more committed than ever to having a good relationship with their relatives across the pond.

"It’s no secret that the last year Harry and Meghan have been at war with the royals," the source explained. "All is not forgiven, but after all the backlash regarding their interviews —which by the way, the pair have no regrets about—they’re trying their utmost to maintain a good relationship with the queen in order to keep the peace."

Following the recent birth of the Sussexes' daughter, Lili, reports quickly surfaced indicating that their relationship with Queen Elizabeth II is in a great place.

"The queen was one of the first people Harry and Meghan told about the birth and they’ve sent her photos," a source told In Touch (per Us Weekly). "She has put the drama from the interviews aside and is overjoyed to be a great-grandmother again."

The "interviews" in question, of course, are the candid sit-down conversations Harry and Meghan have had recently with Oprah Winfrey, first for their CBS special and later (for Harry specifically) for ApplyTV+'s The Me You Don't See.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io