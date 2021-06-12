Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Trying to "Keep the Peace" With the Royal Family After Lili's Birth

By Kayleigh Roberts
london, england july 10 l r queen elizabeth ii, meghan, duchess of sussex, prince harry, duke of sussex watch the raf flypast on the balcony of buckingham palace, as members of the royal family attend events to mark the centenary of the raf on july 10, 2018 in london, england photo by chris jacksongetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images
      • The source added, however that Harry and Meghan have "no regrets" about their recent interviews, which have reportedly put additional strain on their relationship with the royals.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to have a good relationship with the royal family.

        That's not exactly a surprising statement, right? Most people, in an ideal world, would like to have good relationships with their families. Even though this should be pretty obvious, a source close to the Sussexes had to actually say it recently because, well, sometimes people make weirdly negative assumptions about Harry and Meghan (you know, like that they might name their daughter in honor of a beloved relative somehow against said relative's wishes).

        So here we are. Speaking to Us Weekly, a Sussex source explained that Harry and Meghan are more committed than ever to having a good relationship with their relatives across the pond.

        "It’s no secret that the last year Harry and Meghan have been at war with the royals," the source explained. "All is not forgiven, but after all the backlash regarding their interviews —which by the way, the pair have no regrets about—they’re trying their utmost to maintain a good relationship with the queen in order to keep the peace."

        Following the recent birth of the Sussexes' daughter, Lili, reports quickly surfaced indicating that their relationship with Queen Elizabeth II is in a great place.

        "The queen was one of the first people Harry and Meghan told about the birth and they’ve sent her photos," a source told In Touch (per Us Weekly). "She has put the drama from the interviews aside and is overjoyed to be a great-grandmother again."

        The "interviews" in question, of course, are the candid sit-down conversations Harry and Meghan have had recently with Oprah Winfrey, first for their CBS special and later (for Harry specifically) for ApplyTV+'s The Me You Don't See.

        How Queen Elizabeth II Got the Nickname Lilibet
        Harry Was Left to Suffer After Diana's Death
