Rihanna went for dinner in New York City Tuesday in a stunning, 1920s-esque ensemble.

She wore a black satin and lace dress by Vaquera, accessorizing with thigh-length strings of pearls.

Rih also revealed another item from her covetable vintage collection: a monogrammed velvet bag from Gucci's fall 1997 collection.

Welcome back, readers, to what is now a Rihanna style appreciation blog, with occasional coverage of other celebrities when Rih hasn't been spotted in public for a while. On Tuesday, she headed for dinner at Carbone in New York City, delivering 1920s glamour in a look so good, no flapper could ever hope to match it.

As Vogue reports, Rihanna wore the Oversized Lace Teddy by Vaquera, a black satin dress in the style of, as you might have garnered from the name, an oversized teddy, with lace trim and garter straps dangling from the hem. Playing up the '20s vibe, she accessorized with several thigh-length strings of pearls layered over a gold chain necklace, adding gold hoop earrings, a gold chain necklace, and stacked cuff bracelets.

Gotham Getty Images

Rihanna wore Manolo Blahnik's black patent Carolyne pumps, according to style trackers @hausofrihanna. And she carried an especially rare bag: A monogrammed black velvet number from Gucci's fall 1997 collection (yes, that's Tom Ford-era Gucci), from fashion archivists @lab2022.

There's some seriously covetable vintage in Rihanna's closet: Last month, she enjoyed a date night with boyfriend A$AP Rocky at New York City's Barcade, in another stunning outfit comprising every shade of pink. While her bubblegum pink Emma Brewin faux fur hat and python Tom Ford heels were envy-inspiring enough, the star of the look was a vintage Dior slip dress in a gorgeous petal pink shade. I invite you to reflect on that ensemble here, then while your day away fantasizing about going vintage shopping with Rihanna. We can dream, can't we?



Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

