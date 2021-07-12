Today's Top Stories
Amanda Seyfried Shared an Adorable Throwback Photo of the 'Mean Girls' Cast

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, california – april 25 editorial use only in this handout photo provided by ampas, amanda seyfried attends the 93rd annual academy awards at union station on april 25, 2021 in los angeles, california photo by matt petitampas via getty images
HandoutGetty Images
  • Amanda Seyfried shared a Mean Girls throwback photo on Instagram Friday.
  • The snap features Seyfried alongside co-stars Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, Lacey Chabert, Lindsay Lohan, and Jonathan Bennett.
  • "#FBF weekends in 2003, baby," Seyfried captioned the post.

    Try not to think about the fact we're creeping ever closer to the 20th anniversary of Mean Girls, which premiered in 2004, and simply enjoy the throwback snap star Amanda Seyfried posted on Instagram Friday. The film photo features Seyfried alongside co-stars Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, Lacey Chabert, Lindsay Lohan, and Jonathan Bennett, and was taken in 2003, presumably during the filming of the movie. "#FBF weekends in 2003, baby," Seyfried captioned the post.

    The cast got nostalgic in the comments: "Such a fun time! A great team!" Lohan wrote, while Bennett said the cohort were "babies" in the cute snap. "Wow. So many good memories!" Chabert commented, while Franzese wrote, "Ohhh emmm geeee," adding, "You look just as young and beautiful still!" Oh, and Mean Girls stan Sophie Turner approved of the photo too, writing, "ICONIQUE."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Speaking to Vanessa Kirby for Variety's Actors on Actors series earlier this year, Seyfried reflected on landing the role of Karen, her first film role after spending her early career in soap operas. "I only knew one very specific genre, one medium—that being, shooting an episode a day of a soap opera. Just hitting my mark, and all these other bells and whistles that I had never seen before, it just felt really daunting and exciting," she said.

    Seyfried revealed she had no inkling of just how colossal Mean Girls would become. "Because it was produced by Lorne Michaels and starring Tina [Fey], and written by Tina, it just felt like just another 'SNL' comedy,” she said. "And I had no idea."

    "But I never had any expectations of anything," she continued. "I was just glad to be working as an actor, getting paid to speak actual dialogue—as opposed to being in the background."

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
