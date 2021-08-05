Today's Top Stories
1
So Sunscreen Expiration Dates... Do They Matter?
2
Obsessed With the Olympics? Read These Books
3
"I Was Afraid to Be Associated With My Brand"
4
Report Finds Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Women
5
The 'Friends' Cast Just Dropped Iconic Merch

Lady Gaga Steps Out in Baby Blue Athleisure and Dizzying Platforms

The star put a glam twist on loungewear.

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, new york august 04 lady gaga departs radio city music hall on august 04, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images

As the world has started to slowly open up over the past few weeks, many of us have felt conflicted—do we really have to give up our WFH loungewear for a pair of stilettos? But for Lady Gaga, there's no need to choose. The star recently stepped out in a baby blue sports bra and matching bike shorts (so far, so relatable) paired with white lace-up platform boots so high they're basically stilts (so far, so Gaga).

new york, new york august 04 lady gaga departs radio city music hall on august 04, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images

The singer stunned in the bold outfit on her way out of New York City's Radio City Music Hall, per the Daily Mail. She had ostensibly been attending rehearsals for the second night of her show with singer Tony Bennett. The pair also recently announced that they would be releasing an album together, a Cole Porter tribute to be released on Oct. 1, as reported by Variety.

new york, new york august 04 lady gaga departs radio city music hall on august 04, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images

Gaga accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings, cat eye sunglasses and a mini white handbag, and wore her hair in a tight bun. By waving purposefully at the camera, she also showed off the tattoo on her right bicep, which Billboard incidentally dubbed "the Tony Bennett trumpet." That's because Gaga got this tattoo as a tribute to her collaborator, who also just happened to actually design it for her. How touching is that?

Speaking on stage for the first night of their joint show, Gaga reportedly declared, "He's my friend. He's my musical companion. He's the greatest singer in the whole world." Just lovely.

Related Story
Gaga's Boyfriend Sent Her a Breathtaking Bday Gift
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Meghan Markle Possibly Shared a Photo of Lilibet
The Kardashians' Most Body-Confident Nude Shoots
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
What Happens on Katie's Season?
Britney Spears Says She Was Locked in a Bathroom
Kate and William Holiday In Cornwall
Blake Lively Wears a Pink Sequin Dress
Meghan Markle Hangs Out With Melissa McCarthy
Simone's Boyfriend Sent Her the Sweetest Message
Rebel Wilson Recreated This Britney Spears Look
Jennifer Lopez Flew Back From European Getaway