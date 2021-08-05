Lady Gaga Steps Out in Baby Blue Athleisure and Dizzying Platforms

As the world has started to slowly open up over the past few weeks, many of us have felt conflicted—do we really have to give up our WFH loungewear for a pair of stilettos? But for Lady Gaga, there's no need to choose. The star recently stepped out in a baby blue sports bra and matching bike shorts (so far, so relatable) paired with white lace-up platform boots so high they're basically stilts (so far, so Gaga).

Gotham Getty Images

The singer stunned in the bold outfit on her way out of New York City's Radio City Music Hall, per the Daily Mail. She had ostensibly been attending rehearsals for the second night of her show with singer Tony Bennett. The pair also recently announced that they would be releasing an album together, a Cole Porter tribute to be released on Oct. 1, as reported by Variety.

Gotham Getty Images

Gaga accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings, cat eye sunglasses and a mini white handbag, and wore her hair in a tight bun. By waving purposefully at the camera, she also showed off the tattoo on her right bicep, which Billboard incidentally dubbed "the Tony Bennett trumpet." That's because Gaga got this tattoo as a tribute to her collaborator, who also just happened to actually design it for her. How touching is that?

Speaking on stage for the first night of their joint show, Gaga reportedly declared, "He's my friend. He's my musical companion. He's the greatest singer in the whole world." Just lovely.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

