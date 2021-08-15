Prince William Is Reportedly Concerned About How Prince Andrew's Ongoing Scandal Will Affect the Queen

As the fallout from accusations of sexual abuse against Prince Andrew continues, senior royals are reportedly discussing the Duke of York's future in the royal family.

A source told the Mirror this week that Prince Charles and Prince William "are united; there will never be a return to public life for Andrew."

William is also reportedly one of several senior royals who is concerned about the Queen and how the ongoing scandal will affect her.

Prince Andrew's ongoing sexual abuse scandal is, understandably, wearing on the royal family. Prince William is reportedly among the senior royals who are especially worried about how the continuing scandal will affect Queen Elizabeth II.

The 95-year-old monarch is at her beloved Balmoral estate in Scotland right now and is being joined by several members of the royal family. The convergence isn't specifically because of the Duke of York's latest legal troubles, but the timing is convenient—the Queen traditionally spends August at the estate and invites members of the royal family to join her.

As they congregate around the Queen during this time, William and his father, Prince Charles, are reportedly in complete agreement about how to handle the situation.

"First and foremost, Charles and William are united; there will never be a return to public life for Andrew," a royal source told the Mirror. The source added that Will and Charles, "along with members [of the royal family], are undoubtedly increasingly concerned about the effect all of this turmoil could have on the Queen."

The latest round of reports from royal insiders come as Andrew is facing renewed scrutiny about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed suit in New York Monday accusing the 61-year-old royal of having forced her to participate in non-consensual sex multiple times before she was 18 years old.

Reports of the royal family's response to the news started coming out earlier this week, with Times of London reporting Thursday that a source close to Charles said the fallout from the case has senior royals worried about "unwelcome reputational damage to the institution" of the monarchy.

