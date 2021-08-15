This weekend, model and reality star Kendall Jenner took to Instagram to share a sexy picture of herself in a thong bikini.

The snap is a previously-unseen picture Kendall posed for earlier this summer when she and friend and fellow model Hailey Bieber took a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Hailey quickly jumped into the photo's comment section to share her excitement that Kendall decided to post the pic. "Finally!" Hailey wrote in her comment. "Love this picture!!!!"

On June 14, Hailey shared a post with several pictures from the "gals weekend," including a couple of shots of herself in thong bikinis (because, apparently, "thong bikini" was the dress code for the trip).

Kendall also shared a gallery of shots from the tropical trip back in June (tragically, none of Kendall's original set included thong bikini shots).

