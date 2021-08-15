- This weekend, model and reality star Kendall Jenner took to Instagram to share a sexy picture of herself in a thong bikini.
- The snap is a previously-unseen picture Kendall posed for earlier this summer when she and friend and fellow model Hailey Bieber took a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
- Hailey quickly jumped into the photo's comment section to share her excitement that Kendall decided to post the pic. "Finally!" Hailey wrote in her comment. "Love this picture!!!!"
Kendall Jenner is throwing it back with a sexy snap from a trip she took earlier this year.
The 25-year-old model and reality star took to Instagram this weekend to share a previously-unseen picture from the vacation she took earlier this summer with her friend and fellow model Hailey Bieber to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
In the pic, Kendall is looking over her shoulder while posing in a bright blue and green thong bikini (accessorized with a backwards, lime green baseball hat). The snap is clearly one of Hailey's personal favorites from the trip because she quickly jumped into Kendall's comment section to gush about the photo.
"Finally!" Hailey wrote in her comment. "Love this picture!!!!"
On June 14, Hailey shared a post with several pictures from the "gals weekend," including a couple of shots of herself in thong bikinis (because, apparently, "thong bikini" was the dress code for the trip).
Kendall also shared a gallery of shots from the tropical trip back in June (tragically, none of Kendall's original set included thong bikini shots).