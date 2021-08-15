Ryan Reynolds Showed His Support for Britney Spears with an Edited 'Free Guy' Poster on Instagram

Earlier this week, the always-hilarious Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram to share a post that combined his trademark humor with some support the #FreeBritney movement.

The 44-year-old actor shared an edited version of the poster for his new movie Free Guy that was edited to say "Free Gal," in a show of support for Britney Spears amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.

In addition to changing the title of the movie on the poster, Ryan photoshopped the image so that, instead of a coffee cup, his character is holding a bright pink #FreeBritney flag with the singer's face on it.

The 44-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story on Thursday to show some support for Britney Spears amid her ongoing conservatorship battle. Because this is Ryan Reynolds we're talking about, of course, that support came with a healthy dose of irreverent humor.

Specifically, Ryan shared a very poignantly edited version of the poster for his new movie, Free Guy. The edit showed the movie's main poster—featuring Ryan's character, Guy (an NPC from a video game who becomes sentient and self-aware of his less-than-real reality), looking out over the world of his game—but with a few key elements changed.

First, instead of holding a coffee cup in his right hand like he does in the original version of the poster, Ryan holds a bright pink, proudly waving flag emblazoned with Britney's face and a hashtag that we can only assume reads "#FreeBritney." Second, and most importantly, where the original poster displays the Free Guy title, Ryan's edit reads: "Free Gal," in support of Brit's efforts to end her conservatorship.

Next, we'd like to formally request a Free Guy/Free Gal trailer edit with footage of Brit, please.

