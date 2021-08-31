Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez' Mom Star in a New Commercial Together

Ben Affleck has been hanging out with Jennifer Lopez and her kids a lot lately, but one family member who hasn't been spotted tagging along on the couple's adventures yet is Lopez' mom Lupe Rodriguez. But Rodriguez clearly approves of her daughter's rekindled love, because she agreed to make a super cute cameo in Affleck's new commercial for betting platform WynnBET.

In the extended cut, directed by Affleck himself, the actor travels to the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas with Nine Perfect Strangers star Melvin Gregg to place some sporting bets. Once at the Wynn, Affleck and Gregg go their separate ways. Affleck runs into several people who comment on which teams he should and shouldn't bet.

Then, he looks on as a very energetic woman runs between slot machines, shouting to herself, "Come on Lupe, you can do this girl! Just like the spots in St Louis." The Lupe in question is, you guessed it, J-Lo's mom herself. Affleck repeats to himself, "St Louis?" with a shrug implying he thinks that might be a good idea for a bet.

Robert Kamau Getty Images

Enter Shaquille O'Neal, who overhears Affleck calling Miami "terrible." Turning around and seeing the look of disapproval on O'Neal's face, Affleck quickly backtracks. "They're terrible now," he says. "They used to be amazing, you know, when Shaq played." Then all the actors finally make their way to the sportsbook, still discussing the ins and outs of sporting bets.

For Affleck to include Rodriguez in his commercial feels like a meaningful gesture, especially after he was spotted looking at engagement rings with his own mother recently, and as he and Lopez have been rumored to be considering getting married. What's for sure is that family is very important to both of them.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

