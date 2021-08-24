Ben Affleck Is Window-Shopping at Tiffany's Now, Apparently

In news that's sending my already hyperactive brain into overdrive, Ben Affleck was spotted browsing jewelry at a Los Angeles branch of Tiffany & Co. In photos obtained by Page Six, the actor—who has been dating his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez for several weeks—can clearly be seen hanging out in Tiffany's with his mom, Chris, and son, Samuel.

The actor spent time looking at a display of rings, and apparently taking notes on them as well. Of course, Affleck could have been there for a number of reasons... I mean, right? That said, it wouldn't be totally out of the realm of possibility for him to be looking for an engagement ring for J-Lo. We will probably never know the truth—unless he proposes, that is.

The two previously became engaged in late 2002, with Affleck offering Lopez a pink diamond ring by Harry Winston, according to British Vogue. They called off the wedding in 2003, and ultimately broke up in 2004, per CheatSheet. However, they rekindled their love this year, shortly after Lopez' separation from Alex Rodriguez. Bennifer have since enjoyed vacations, dates and outings with their respective kids, and all signs point to them planning a future together.

MEGA Getty Images

Lopez has previously been engaged five times—to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony, and Alex Rodriguez. Of those five betrothals, only three eventually led to marriage: Lopez wed Noa in 1997, Judd in 2001, and Anthony in 2004. She and the latter had two kids together, twins Emme and Max.

As for Affleck, he was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, according to Insider. They had three children together, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

