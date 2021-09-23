Today's Top Stories
1
Our Favorite Looks From Milan Fashion Week
2
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive in NYC
3
Your Unofficial Return-to-Office Plan
4
Not Your Mom's Book Club
5
Watch the 'The Morning Show' Cast Play Trivia

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Prince Harry Just Carried a Briefcase Embossed With "Archie's Papa"

I'm not crying! You're crying!

prince harry
GothamGetty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have touched down in New York City—but they brought a little piece of home with them. During the couple's first joint appearance since their move to the United States last year, Prince Harry was photographed holding a portfolio briefcase that read, adorably, "Archie's Papa." He was leaving the United Nations building at the time, where the prince and Meghan had met with the U.S. ambassador to the UN, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Tweeted Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield: “Wonderful meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Important discussion of COVID, racial justice, and raising mental health awareness." The couple are in town for the Global Citizen Live event in Central Park this weekend, billed as a "gathering of Global Citizens, historic artists, and global leaders...just one part of 24 hours of action dedicated to our campaign, a Recovery Plan for the World."

Here's Harry leaving the United Nations building in NYC:

new york, new york september 23 meghan markle, duchess of sussex, and prince harry, duke of sussex, are seen in midtown on september 23, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images
new york, new york september 23 prince harry, duke of sussex, exits 50 united nations plaza on september 23, 2021 in new york city photo by alexi rosenfeld gc images
Alexi RosenfeldGetty Images

And here's a close-up of his briefcase portfolio:

prince harry portfolio
Alexi RosenfeldGetty Images

Elizabeth Holmes, journalist and the author of HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style, picked up on the detail and posted it to Instagram Stories:

harry
Elizabeth Holmes
Instagram

Here's Harry holding it alongside some papers a little later in the day:

new york, new york september 23 meghan markle, duchess of sussex, and prince harry, duke of sussex, are seen in midtown on september 23, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images

It's not clear how Harry got the briefcase–whether it's one he had specially made and brought from home (which makes me want to cry thinking about?), or whether it was a goodwill gift given to him by one of the leaders he met on the first day of his trip. (Maybe Meghan got a matching one?) Either way, adorable!

Related Stories
Harry and Meghan Are Trying to Meet with the Queen
Meghan and Harry Once Stalked Each Other on IG
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive in NYC
Princess Beatrice Has Given Birth to a Baby Girl
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How Meghan & Harry Spent Their 2-Year Anniversary
Charlotte Has Two Major Milestones Coming Up
Kate Made a Very Common Shoe Shopping Mistake
The Queen Is Lawyering Up, Apparently
Harry & Meghan Are Still Close to the Queen, TYVM
Archie Inspired Harry and Meghan to Take a Stand
Harry & Meghan Had a Hard Time Leaving Royal Life
See Will & Kate's Note About Prince Philip's Death