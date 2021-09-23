Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have touched down in New York City—but they brought a little piece of home with them. During the couple's first joint appearance since their move to the United States last year, Prince Harry was photographed holding a portfolio briefcase that read, adorably, "Archie's Papa." He was leaving the United Nations building at the time, where the prince and Meghan had met with the U.S. ambassador to the UN, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Tweeted Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield: “Wonderful meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Important discussion of COVID, racial justice, and raising mental health awareness." The couple are in town for the Global Citizen Live event in Central Park this weekend, billed as a "gathering of Global Citizens, historic artists, and global leaders...just one part of 24 hours of action dedicated to our campaign, a Recovery Plan for the World."

Here's Harry leaving the United Nations building in NYC:

Gotham Getty Images

Alexi Rosenfeld Getty Images

And here's a close-up of his briefcase portfolio:

Alexi Rosenfeld Getty Images

Elizabeth Holmes, journalist and the author of , picked up on the detail and posted it to Instagram Stories:

Elizabeth Holmes Instagram

Here's Harry holding it alongside some papers a little later in the day:

Gotham Getty Images

It's not clear how Harry got the briefcase–whether it's one he had specially made and brought from home (which makes me want to cry thinking about?), or whether it was a goodwill gift given to him by one of the leaders he met on the first day of his trip. (Maybe Meghan got a matching one?) Either way, adorable!

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io