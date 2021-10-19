Today's Top Stories
Scott Disick Is "Not Happy" About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Engagement, Apparently

Hoo boy.

By Iris Goldsztajn
las vegas, nv february 14 exclusive access television personalities kourtney kardashian l and scott disick attend the launch of ag adriano goldschmieds backstage presents initiative featuring the black keys at the marquee nightclub at the cosmopolitan of las vegas february 14, 2011 in las vegas, nevada photo by ethan millergetty images for ag adriano goldschmied
Ethan MillerGetty Images

When Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged, it was only a matter of time until we caught wind of how Scott Disick was taking the news—and the answer is poorly, as it turns out.

Although Disick has been keenly aware of his ex' relationship with Barker (and has reportedly been less-than-gracious about it), it sounds like he never thought it would actually progress to this extent.

Disick is "not happy about the engagement," a source tells People. "Scott never approved of Kourtney dating Travis. He has struggled with their relationship. He always had this idea that he and Kourtney would eventually get back together. He was pretty shocked when he found out that she was dating Travis."

kourtney kardashian engagement ring
Kendall JennerInstagram

Unfortunately for Disick, it looks like he might have to stop holding out hope for a reunion with Kardashian, since she's planning to marry another man and be with him "forever." The exes share three kids—Mason, Penelope and Reign—and sources say Kardashian would like to have a fourth child, this time with Barker.

To be fair to Disick, his relationship with Kardashian was on and off for years, and many a KUWTK fan was equally convinced that they would in fact end up together. Although he has dated Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin since their last breakup, his relationships haven't stood the test of time. His mistake was just to assume that Kardashian was less serious about Barker than she actually is. Easily done, I guess.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged!
Kim K's Kourtney Impression Is Spot-On
