Tristan Thompson Weighed in On Khloé Kardashian's Controversial New Look

- In an ew Instagram post this weekend, Khloé Kardashian showed off her new, darker hairstyle.
- Fans noticed something else that looked different though; some went so far as to accuse the reality star of getting a "new face" in the comment section of the gallery post and on Twitter, where Khloé trended after sharing the pictures of her new look.
- Several of those closest to Khloé commented with nothing but love for the new look though, including her ex, Tristan Thompson, who called her a "baddie" in his comment.
This weekend, Khloé Kardashian debuted a new look that turned out to be a teeny bit (okay, maybe more than a teeny bit) controversial.
In an Instagram gallery post captioned, "location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn 💋," Khloé showed off her new, darker locks. She's not quite back to brunette, but she's definitely embracing a darker side of her look than we've seen in a while and the balayage work is next-level.
But, if you look at this picture of the reality star and notice some differences that aren't totally hair-related, then you're not alone. Many people were captivated by other aspects of Khloé's look in the picture—specifically, her face.
Shortly after she shared the new pics, Khloé started trending on Twitter, where people were obsessively commenting on what many fans (/critics) dubbed her "new face."
But, not everyone was a critic. Several of Khloé's nearest and dearest took to the comments to gush about the new look, including her ex, Tristan Thompson, who wrote, "Baddie ❤️ P.S I’m all for the caption 💥 🔥💪🏾😤."
Proof, above all else, that you can always count on Tristan to slide into the comments when the opportunity presents itself.
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.