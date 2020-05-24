Today's Top Stories
1
The Future of Celebrity Styling Post-Pandemic
2
Brooklinen's Amaze Memorial Day Sale Starts Now
3
The Very Best "Me vs. 2020" Memes
4
Can We Beat the Next Supervirus?
5
Waxing Kits That Are So Easy to Use

Tristan Thompson Weighed in On Khloé Kardashian's Controversial New Look

By Kayleigh Roberts
los angeles, ca february 17 tristan thompson and khloe kardashian attend the klutch sports group more than a game dinner presented by remy martin at beauty essex on february 17, 2018 in los angeles, california photo by jerritt clarkgetty images for klutch sports group
Jerritt ClarkGetty Images
  • In an ew Instagram post this weekend, Khloé Kardashian showed off her new, darker hairstyle.
    • Fans noticed something else that looked different though; some went so far as to accuse the reality star of getting a "new face" in the comment section of the gallery post and on Twitter, where Khloé trended after sharing the pictures of her new look.
      • Several of those closest to Khloé commented with nothing but love for the new look though, including her ex, Tristan Thompson, who called her a "baddie" in his comment.

        This weekend, Khloé Kardashian debuted a new look that turned out to be a teeny bit (okay, maybe more than a teeny bit) controversial.

        In an Instagram gallery post captioned, "location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn 💋," Khloé showed off her new, darker locks. She's not quite back to brunette, but she's definitely embracing a darker side of her look than we've seen in a while and the balayage work is next-level.

        But, if you look at this picture of the reality star and notice some differences that aren't totally hair-related, then you're not alone. Many people were captivated by other aspects of Khloé's look in the picture—specifically, her face.

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        View this post on Instagram

        location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn 💋

        A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

        Shortly after she shared the new pics, Khloé started trending on Twitter, where people were obsessively commenting on what many fans (/critics) dubbed her "new face."

        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        But, not everyone was a critic. Several of Khloé's nearest and dearest took to the comments to gush about the new look, including her ex, Tristan Thompson, who wrote, "Baddie ❤️ P.S I’m all for the caption 💥 🔥💪🏾😤."

        tristan comment on khloe new face
        Instagram

        Proof, above all else, that you can always count on Tristan to slide into the comments when the opportunity presents itself.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        Why TV Fame Didn't Prepare Meghan for Royal Life
        Meghan's Royal Diary Could Be Worth Millions
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Meghan's Royal Diary Could Be Worth Millions
        Natasha Rothwell on Big Career Decisions
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Why TV Fame Didn't Prepare Meghan for Royal Life
        Kim K & Kylie Jenner's Barely There Bikinis
        Michelle Obama's Prom-Athon Speech Was Perfect
        Meghan Markle's Birthday Surprise for Prince Harry
        Everyone's Trolling Kylie for This Photoshop Fail
        The Queen Once Hid in a Bush to Avoid Smalltalk
        Kate Just Hinted at Prince George's New Obsession
        Katie Holmes' Latest Selfie Is Pure Sunshine