Mindy Kaling Shares the Sweetest Photo of Her Son on His First Birthday

It's been a year since Mindy Kaling secretly gave birth to a baby boy, having kept her pregnancy private until after Spencer was born, and the mother of two has only just shared the first photo of her son with the world.

Taking to Instagram a few days after Spencer's first birthday, Kaling shared a photo of the little boy reaching up to a huge pile of balloons, including a Mickey Mouse and an Angry Birds one. In the pic, Spencer is facing away from the camera.

"Friday was my son Spencer’s first birthday," Kaling wrote in her heart-melting caption. "My daughter Kit is pretty cautious with new people. Not this guy. If you happen to make eye contact with Spencer, he lights up like you are old war buddies and he makes a beeline to you. I had Spencer during Covid and it was a strange isolated time, but the instant I saw him I knew he would make everything better. And he did! Happy birthday, Spike!"

A shocked Tan France commented, "OMG, your baby is 1 already? Where did the time go?!" Reese Witherspoon chimed in, "Oh sweetness!! Happy Birthday, Spencer ! We love you!"

The Kit Kaling mentions in her caption is her daughter Katherine, who was born in 2017. The public knew about that pregnancy at the time—if only because of a blunder by none other than Oprah Winfrey. "She did announce it," Kaling told Ellen DeGeneres. "If anyone is going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person. You can’t complain that much about it. And you also can’t be like, 'Hey, Oprah, zip it'—because she’s almost like a religious figure."

