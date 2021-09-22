Britney Spears doesn't share much about her two sons, partly to protect their privacy. That's why her latest Instagram post dedicated to Sean and Jayden Federline, 16 and 15 respectively, is so touching.

The star posted a quote that says, "There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and son." Her caption read, "My boys’ birthdays were last week … and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things .... I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men !!! Anyway we had a small party and the coolest ice cream cakes !!!"

Spears went on to explain how fast her two boys are growing up. "It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing !!!" she wrote. "They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days ... my babies in a suit !!! It’s crazy !!! And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome !!! I truly believe this quote which is why I wanted to share it … there’s a lot I can’t share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I’m so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life !!! And if they’re reading this … which I’m pretty sure they’re not … I love you two little devils so much !!!"

This comes after Spears had deactivated her Instagram account, saying she wanted to spend time off social media to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari, her partner of five years. Things are looking up for the star, whose father recently petitioned to end her 13-year conservatorship. Hopefully, this will mean more freedoms for Spears—including spending more time with her children.



