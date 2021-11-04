Ryan Reynolds Adorably Gushed About Blake Lively While Accepting an Award

Ryan Reynolds was recently recognized as an entertainment and entrepreneurship innovator as part of the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in New York City.

In his acceptance speech, the actor gave a lovely shout-out to his wife Blake Lively for everything she adds to his life. "I want to thank my wife, Blake," Reynolds said (via E! News). He then quipped, "She is a genius, she is a renaissance woman, and she pushes me in ways that I never imagined I'd be pushed, which sounds a bit like a police report."

A few days ago, Reynolds posted on Instagram about the WSJ Magazine recognition. He received a feature in the publication titled, "How Ryan Reynolds Built a Business Empire." In his caption, the star joked, "Thank you to @wsjmag for the feature! And for breaking the news that I have a business empire. Once I figure out how to login to my email, I’ll be sure to investigate."

Reynolds and Lively are famous for lovingly and humorously gushing about each other every chance they get. Take an interview Reynolds gave earlier this year for example, where he praised his wife's parenting skills during the pandemic "Blake was so much better at it then I was cause I'm also a child," he said on the Smartless podcast.

Explaining how they met, the Free Guy star said, "I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern. We were friends and buddies, and then about a year and a half later we actually went on a double date but we were dating separate people."

He continued, "We hung out, we always kind of kept in touch but sort of casually. Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston, and so I was like, 'Well let’s—I’ll ride with you.' We got on the train and we rode together, and then I was just begging her to sleep with me."

Apparently, this didn't go too badly for him. "A week later I was like, 'We should buy a house together,'" he added. "And we did." No, I'm not crying, I have dust in my eye, etc., etc.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io