Kate Middleton and Prince William Seem "Very Happy in Each Other's Company," Says Photographer
Chris Floyd did their 10th anniversary photo shoot.
It's been truly lovely seeing Kate Middleton and Prince William allow themselves a little more PDA in recent weeks, and apparently none of it is for show: They're truly really happy together.
The photographer responsible for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 10th anniversary photo shoot back in April, Chris Floyd, spoke to Us Weekly about his impression of the couple. "I would say that they were just like any married couples," he said. "They were just like any married couple who seemed to just love being very happy in each other’s company. It was that straightforward."
Floyd didn't want to be an overbearing photographer, and instead let the Cambridges act the way they felt. "I just said, 'Look, this is your 10th anniversary, just be the couple that you are with each other and forget that I’m here. And just forget about me,'" Floyd added. "They don’t need me to tell them how to be with each other."
The photo shoot sounds like it was a wonderful bonding experience for the royal couple and their photographer. "It was their home and I was made to feel welcome in their home," Floyd said. "I have to say like by the time I left that day I felt like I’d known them for years. It was just a real whirlwind of a day."
But even though these particular clients weren't your run-of-the-mill couple, Floyd still felt they were just people like you and me at the end of the day. "The day itself was kind of just like a normal shoot day," he said. "It was like going to anyone else’s … I mean it’s not like anyone else’s house, but it was the same as going to someone else’s house. It was just a slightly grander version of most houses." Once again, I would just like to know why I wasn't invited.
-
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan to Spend Thanksgiving This Year
The royal couple intend to have a low-key, home-cooked holiday.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Britney Spears Called Out Christina Aguilera for Not Supporting Her Conservatorship Battle
The Instagram Story on Spears's account throws not-to-subtle shade to Christina, while thanking Lady Gaga for her support.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Meghan Markle Hinted at the Royal She and Prince Harry Still Keep in Touch With
Prince Harry and his cousin have always been close, and it’s sweet that they keep up that bond even across the pond.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Ellen DeGeneres Made Meghan Markle Say "I Have Healing Powers" to an Unsuspecting Vendor
Like Simon says, but substitute a talk show host.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
Princess Diana Never "Wanted to Truly Give Up" on Her Marriage to Prince Charles, Expert Claims
Even though they were separated.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
Kate Middleton Sparkled in a Green Gown for Her Latest Engagement
And Ed Sheeran was there too, FYI.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
Meghan Markle Used to Climb in Through the Trunk of Her Car After Auditions
This is amazing stuff.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "Are Not Coming" for Christmas With the Queen, Says Royal Source
The great reunion will have to wait.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William Could Stay With the Sussexes on Their Potential U.S. Tour Next Year, Expert Says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would want them to, apparently.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
'The Crown' Filmed a Pivotal Princess Diana Scene in Prince William's "Front Garden"
An insider thought this was a questionable decision.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
Would the Royal Family Be Able to Sue 'The Crown' Producers?
Close friends of the royals' have "sought legal advice."
By Iris Goldsztajn •