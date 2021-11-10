Kate Middleton and Prince William Seem "Very Happy in Each Other's Company," Says Photographer

It's been truly lovely seeing Kate Middleton and Prince William allow themselves a little more PDA﻿ in recent weeks, and apparently none of it is for show: They're truly really happy together.

﻿The photographer responsible for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's﻿ 10th anniversary photo shoot back in April, Chris Floyd, spoke to Us Weekly﻿ about his impression of the couple.﻿ ﻿"I would say that they were just like any married couples," he said. "They were just like any married couple who seemed to just love being very happy in each other’s company. It was that straightforward."

﻿Floyd didn't want to be an overbearing photographer, and instead let the Cambridges﻿ act the way they felt. "﻿﻿I just said, 'Look, this is your 10th anniversary, just be the couple that you are with each other and forget that I’m here. And just forget about me,'" Floyd added. "They don’t need me to tell them how to be with each other."

(Image credit: Getty/Peter Macdiarmid)

The photo shoot sounds like it was a wonderful bonding experience for the royal couple and their photographer. "﻿﻿It was their home and I was made to feel welcome in their home," Floyd said. "I have to say like by the time I left that day I felt like I’d known them for years. It was just a real whirlwind of a day."

But even though these particular clients weren't your run-of-the-mill couple, Floyd still felt they were just people like you and me at the end of the day. "The day itself was kind of just like a normal shoot day," he said. "It was like going to anyone else’s … I mean it’s not like anyone else’s house, but it was the same as going to someone else’s house. It was just a slightly grander version of most houses." Once again, I would just like to know why I wasn't invited.