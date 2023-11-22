Amanda Seyfried Goes Golden Goddess at Lancome Event in Shanghai

If you’re looking for ethereal, look no further than actress and Lancome brand ambassador Amanda Seyfried, who looked every bit the word while in Shanghai in what Hello refers to as “maybe the most beautiful gold dress we have seen in a while”—a sentiment we second.
Seyfried’s Elie Saab gown was a sheer dress in a nude, see-through chiffon, adorned head-to-toe in gold and pearl bead and diamante detailing. The gown’s billowing sleeves were made of the same sheer material, and the dress cinched at the waist, which was covered in gold detailing. “A piece around Amanda’s neck with beading and drop pearls made the dress feel regal,” Hello writes. Shimmery gold eyeshadow added to the aesthetic.
Seyfried took to Instagram to celebrate being in Shanghai, sharing a photo on a rooftop posing alongside a model of The Louvre and writing “It was a PLEASURE to bring @lancomeofficial’s The Louvre to Shanghai. I love the magic of this city.”
Back in September, Seyfried attended the Lancome X Louvre photocall as part of Paris Fashion Week, where for that occasion she wore a hot pink structured satin dress with a thigh split and wrap skirt; the look also featured applique beaded black flowers and crisscross detailing across the chest, which elevated the outfit’s edginess.
Seyfried has been a global ambassador for the brand since 2019; of Seyfried, Lancome praised her “sunny spirit and natural charisma” and added on Instagram “Her immense talent, natural beauty, and zest for life make her the perfect choice to join Lancome’s growing family of brand ambassadors—unique and on a mission to bring more happiness to the world.” Ethereal happiness, at that.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
