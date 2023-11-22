Amanda Seyfried Goes Golden Goddess at Lancome Event in Shanghai

If you’re looking for ethereal, look no further than actress and Lancome brand ambassador Amanda Seyfried, who looked every bit the word while in Shanghai in what Hello refers to as “maybe the most beautiful gold dress we have seen in a while”—a sentiment we second.

Seyfried’s Elie Saab gown was a sheer dress in a nude, see-through chiffon, adorned head-to-toe in gold and pearl bead and diamante detailing. The gown’s billowing sleeves were made of the same sheer material, and the dress cinched at the waist, which was covered in gold detailing. “A piece around Amanda’s neck with beading and drop pearls made the dress feel regal,” Hello writes. Shimmery gold eyeshadow added to the aesthetic.

Seyfried took to Instagram to celebrate being in Shanghai, sharing a photo on a rooftop posing alongside a model of The Louvre and writing “It was a PLEASURE to bring @lancomeofficial’s The Louvre to Shanghai. I love the magic of this city.”

Back in September, Seyfried attended the Lancome X Louvre photocall as part of Paris Fashion Week, where for that occasion she wore a hot pink structured satin dress with a thigh split and wrap skirt; the look also featured applique beaded black flowers and crisscross detailing across the chest, which elevated the outfit’s edginess.

