Amanda Seyfried Is Serving Flapper Glam at the Met Gala

When Amanda Seyfried showed up on the Met Gala red carpet, jaws everywhere fell to the floor, including ours. The Dropout star showed up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a stunning gold mini dress by Oscar de la Renta and matching heels. The shimmery gold mini looks straight out of the roaring '20s with cascading beaded strands. In case you were wondering, the dress is made out of 800,000 beads, according to E! News. For your pleasure, see the gorgeous look below.
For her beauty look, Seyfried went with disco-era brushed out curls courtesy of hairstylist Renato Campora, and rosy eyeshadow with a berry-red lip by Genevieve Herr.
And because this dress is even more stunning up close, here's a better look at the construction:
Amanda Seyfried for the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/CqZPm30jAwMay 1, 2023
This is Seyfried's fourth Met Gala, with her last time attending in 2018 for Heavenly Bodies. I think it's safe to say, though, that this may be her best look yet!
Brooke Knappenberger is the Editorial Fellow at Marie Claire, where she writes across the board from fashion and beauty to books and celebrities. As a pop culture junkie, Brooke obsessively consumes and writes about the latest movie releases, streaming TV shows, and celebrity scandals. She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
