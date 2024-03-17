Anne Hathaway Steals the Show at SXSW Movie Premiere in a Sparkling Mini Dress

Anne Hathaway's red carpet fashion dominance continues.



While attending the world premiere of The Idea of You during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 16, 2024 in Austin, Texas, the star wore a gorgeous sequined, sparkling miniature dress.



The actress paired the silver ensemble featuring geometric accents with a pair of platform peep-toe heels and simple jewelry. In keeping with the more simplistic theme, she wore her hair down, straight and with her signature bangs styled to perfectly frame her face.



The look made up just one of many of Hathaway's recent show-stopping fashion moments, including the moment she wore a red Versace, off-the-shoulder miniature dress while attending the brand's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show.



That dress featured a corseted bodice and a skirt with a draped, extended waistline that nearly resembled the wax of a melted candle.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hathaway attended the event to promote her new film The Idea of You, which is an adaptation of Robinne Lee's 2017 novel of the same name that follows a budding romance between a single mother and a boy band member who first meet at the music festival Coachella.



The movie is one of several recent and upcoming films to feature Hathaway, including Eileen, which was released in December of last year, and Mothers' Instinct, which has not yet been given a release date.



Not to be overshadowed by her movie work, Hathaway has also been busy reuniting with her former The Devil Wears Prada costars. During the 2024 SAG Awards, Hathaway took the stage alongside Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt to present the award for best male actor in a comedy series.

Eighteen years after the hit film was released, the trio fell right back into their iconic roles with ease and as they cited memorable lines from the film.

Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of 'The Idea of You' during SXSW. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Known for her flawless fashion sense as well as her award-winning acting chops, Hathaway credits Gen Z for her personal style.

"I know this sounds like I'm super-pandering, but I'm really switched on by Gen Z. It' s a fun generation when it comes to fashion," Hathaway told Vogue in a 2013 interview.

"Their relationship with (fashion), the way it’s received, it’s a really, really fun dance,” the Les Misérables star continued at the time, before adding that Gen Z's obsession with color serves as "dopamine dressing."