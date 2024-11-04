Anya Taylor-Joy's Home With Husband Malcolm McRae Was Burglarized by Masked Intruders

Anya Taylor-Joy and her husband Malcolm McRae were the victims of a scary incident when their London home was broken into by masked strangers.

According to the Daily Mail, Taylor-Joy, McRae, and her husband's bandmate, Kane Richotte, were staying in a mansion in London when the residence was broken into by "a gang of robbers," the outlet reported.

As if the break-in wasn't terrifying enough, "two alleged robbers even attempted to get into the bedroom where Taylor-Joy and McRae were staying." The crime reportedly took place on February 12, 2023, but a judge previously ruled that the event couldn't be reported on until now.

The home is reportedly owned by a celebrity who can't be named for legal reasons.

Anya Taylor-Joy and husband Malcolm McRae. (Image credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for CAA)

Taylor-Joy, McRae, and Richotte are "believed to have been left shaken by the incident, although none of them were physically hurt," the Daily Mail reported.

Earlier this year, the actress, who starred in The Menu, revealed that she secretly married McRae in 2022.

"Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans," she captioned an Instagram post on April 2. "The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever." She continued, "Happy second (first) anniversary my love… you’re the coolest."

Anya Taylor-Joy. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight , Taylor-Joy revealed that it took a lot of work to pull off a secret wedding in New Orleans. "We were pretty spy-orientated," she told the outlet. "At the end of the day, it was about the two of us and so we ran away with our two best friends and had the most magical day possible."

The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star has no regrets about keeping her nuptials a secret. "It kind of made it all the more special," she told the publication. "Because it just felt like a secret that we got to keep to ourselves.”