Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Spotted Together at the Airport Amidst Continued Frenzy Over Their Relationship

Love was in the air, and it has now landed at JFK Airport in New York City.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were spotted strolling through the airport in matching black outfits, accompanied by their loyal pup, Toulouse.

Grande wore a grey crewneck sweater, black sweatpants, a black duffel coat, and a black cap advertising Wicked, which is *coincidentally* the film that brought the couple together.

Slater was also wearing a black duffel coat, along with a white t-shirt, sweatpants, and Nike sneakers.

In case anyone was wondering: Toulouse was wearing a pink collar and a pink leash.

The couple held hands throughout the airport, and outside, Grande was greeted with two bouquets of flowers.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Grande has just announced her upcoming album, Eternal Sunshine, and the first single is already gathering attention.

But not all of that attention is positive, unfortunately.

In "Yes, And?" the singer urges listeners to reflect on why they feel compelled to comment on her life.

It seems to reflect on the controversy that surrounded her in the past year, especially after her new relationship with co-star Slater was announced.

Both Slater and Grande were married upon meeting, although they claim that their relationship started later.

Fans especially took issue with the lyrics that appeared to be about Slater, such as, "Your business is yours, and mine is mine. Why do you care so much whose d*** I ride?"

Some have criticized how Grande appears to have "glorified being the other woman" and belittled the ending of Slater's marriage to Lilly James, with whom he shared a young child.

Since the start of January, Grande has lost a total of 369,630 followers on social media, according to the analytics site SocialBlade. The vast majority seem to have unfollowed her after "Yes, And?" was announced on January 7.