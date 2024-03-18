Wait, Are Ayo Edebiri and Paul Mescal Dating?

After Ayo Edebiri posted a cozy photo with Paul Mescal on St. Patrick's Day, fans of the Irish actor and the (honorary) Irish actress are wondering if the pair are more than friends. But fans hoping for a new celebrity couple to 'ship might be out of luck.
Sources close to the stars told TMZ the two are "just friends," despite the internet's hope something more could be blossoming. The stars are all smiles in the photo Edebiri posted, but there's nothing to suggest it's more than a platonic relationship.
Plus, they weren't the only ones celebrating the luck of the Irish together. In other photos Slave Play playwright Jeremy O. Harris shared on Instagram Stories, he and director Oliver Hermanus joined the two actors.
Still, there's hope these two could be a couple at some point, if only a fictional one. In November, Mescal told AwardsWatch, "I think in the next five years I'm going to set myself a challenge to do maybe, like, a rom-com with Ayo [Edebiri], or something like that would be cool." Hollywood, make it happen!
Mescal isn't Edebiri's only new Hollywood bestie, either. Last Thursday, The Bear actress and her Bottoms co-star Kaia Gerber revealed they have matching tattoos, though they haven't shown off the new ink just yet.
