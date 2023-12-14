Barbra Streisand to Receive SAG Life Achievement Award

It simply cannot be understated: Barbra Streisand is an icon, and anyone who doesn't agree can sit down and shut up about it.

Streisand—a true multi-hyphenate singer, writer, director, actor, and producer—has been named the 59th recipient of SAG-AFTRA's highest tribute: the SAG Life Achievement Award, for career achievements and humanitarian accomplishments. Streisand will receive the award, given annually, during a live stream on Netflix on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

According to a press release, the honor is reserved for "an actor who fosters the 'finest ideals of the acting profession,'" and that Streisand's "ability to captivate audiences with her multifaceted talents has solidified her status as one of the greatest entertainers of all time."

Streisand has won many an award throughout her prodigious career, nabbing two Academy Awards, ten Grammys®, five Emmy® Awards, three Peabody Awards, a Tony® Award, and more.

Streisand's directorial debut, Yentl, earned five Academy Award nominations and her second, The Prince of Tides, was nominated for seven, including Best Picture. (Her third, The Mirror Has Two Faces, was also nominated for two Oscars.)

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said, "Barbra Streisand is an icon and unparalleled talent, a force of nature who has seamlessly woven her brilliance through the fabric of our industry. From her earliest days captivating audiences on Broadway to her unforgettable roles in cinematic classics like Funny Girl, The Way We Were, and A Star Is Born, Barbra's ability to inhabit her characters with authenticity is nothing short of extraordinary. Her enduring career is a testament to her genuine performances, connecting with audiences on a profound level. She is a colossal icon with a relentless work ethic, evolving with each stage of her remarkable journey. We celebrate Barbra Streisand not just for her achievements but for the enduring legacy she has carved."

Never one to mince words, Streisand added that, "ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew’s Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen. The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine. Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true. This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire.”

Streisand's career-spanning memoir, My Name is Barbra, came out earlier this year, immediately garnering best-seller status, giving fans an unprecedented and intimate look at her singular life in front of and behind the camera.

Needless to say, we'll be seated for what's sure to be a memorable speech.