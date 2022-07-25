Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Are Helping "Heal Rifts" With the Sussexes: Royal Expert

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a difficult relationship with much of the British Royal Family these days, but thankfully they are still close with some of the Duke of Sussex' cousins.

During the Jubilee weekend in June, Zara Tindall was one of the only royals seen interacting with the Sussexes in public, and the California-based royals are famously close with the York sisters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

"I suspect the York sisters’ good relations with Harry and Meghan are very beneficial to the monarchy," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.

"It is perhaps a relief that we don’t know any details, but the healing of rifts is best done quietly."

Fitzwilliams previously explained that Eugenie, who has been living in the Sussexes' Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, helped organize things for their trip to the U.K.

"A tremendous amount of work went on behind the scenes that we don’t know about," he said.

"Princess Eugenie, who gets on with them, very likely was involved in that."

It's not the first time one or both of the York sisters has been hailed as a "peacekeeper"—The Sun previously used the term to refer to Eugenie more specifically.

Harry and Eugenie's sweet bond was on display when they attended the Super Bowl together back in February.

"While his face is covered by a mask, you can tell it is still engaged and there were moments he showed genuine emotion while sat alongside his cousin Eugenie," body language expert Darren Stanton previously told Marie Claire about their interaction at the football game.

"There’s no denying there’s a strong bond between the two royals. They have always been close and this familiarity is evident in how both Harry and Eugenie seem completely at ease around each other."

Theirs is clearly a lovely friendship.