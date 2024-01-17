Wait—Did Selena Gomez's Boyfriend Benny Blanco Get Escorted Off the Red Carpet at the Emmys?

Selena Gomez and her new beau, Benny Blanco, finally made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Monday. Despite both attending the Golden Globes (and seemingly sneaking off to make out in a supply closet), this was the first time they walked in together.

Or did they?

Their red carpet debut seems to have had a little bump in the road, as it appears that Blanco was escorted off the red carpet by security.

The incident was captured in a video posted by E! Entertainment on Instagram.

Blanco enters with Gomez, wearing a dark blue trench coat and grey ensemble as she wears a stunning Oscar de la Renta dress. He then stands to the side as she gets ready and says something to her, blowing kisses to her as she goes.

But then Blanco seems to react to something said off-camera, and when the camera pans to him next, he appears to be escorted out of the area by security. However, Blanco does not seem to react angrily at this and walks willingly along.

Another shot does show the lovebirds speaking to actress Aubrey Plaza in the same area, so it is unclear whether this was before he had to leave or if he was allowed to return later.

Gomez and Blanco are later seen entering the venue and taking their seats together, so he wasn't removed from the event entirely.

What really happened here?

Without any audio to the video, we'll be left guessing until someone clarifies the matter. With Gomez taking a break from social media, it might be a while until this mystery is unraveled.

