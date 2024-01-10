For Selena Gomez, Social Media Is on Her "Out" List After Golden Globes Drama

Selena Gomez has a lot of things going for her right now.

At the Golden Globes, she was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy for her role as Mabel on Only Murders in the Building. Her brand, Rare Beauty, is a beloved staple in many makeup bags. She's a mental health activist, releasing new music, and in a relationship she describes as happy and healthy. Wow! So much good.

But yesterday, Gomez posted on her Instagram Story that she'll be taking a break from social media. She wrote, "I'm off social for a while. I'm focusing on what really matters" with a video of her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, playing with two young children.

This blunt, short message suggests there may be more to his sudden departure from social media. Perhaps it is linked to the recent drama surrounding Gomez at the Golden Globes?

At this star-studded event, Gomez was caught on camera leaning over to tell her besties, Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller, something juicy. Both of their faces look shocked at whatever gossip Gomez spilled.

Naturally, the internet ran wild with this, and amateur lipreaders claimed Gomez had told them that she'd asked for a picture with Timothée Chalamet, and that his girlfriend Kylie Jenner had said no.

Once again, Gomez was caught in the middle of a scandal.

But since then, a source close to Gomez claimed she didn't even speak to Chalamet or Jenner at the event. Then Gomez herself came forward and clarified what was actually said, commenting on an E! News Instagram post, "Noooooo, I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business."

Chalamet clarified to a TMZ photographer that there is no beef between him and Gomez, which isn't much of a response but says enough.

It seems the internet may have been wrong about this one, and Gomez might not be amused by it. She has previously resented fans' intrusion into her life, such as their comments about Blanco when it was revealed they were dating.

This also comes after she posted an Instagram Story of her and Blanco kissing (in a supply closet?) with the caption "I won." Something's up here.

However, this isn't the first time that Gomez has taken a step back from social media. Just last October, Gomez took a break "because my heart breaks to see all the horror, hate, violence and terror that's going on in the world," she wrote.

This may be an attempt to protect her mental health from the current buzz around the Golden Globes conversation, or unrelated to it entirely.

A source close to Gomez also recently told People that she is "super happy and present" amid her new romance, and this time offline may be to ensure that continuing presence.

I'll definitely miss her posts while she's offline, but I'm inspired by the example she sets of prioritizing yourself over your online presence—not that I have 429 million followers like her or anything.