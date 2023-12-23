Of Course* This Is Beyoncé's Plane Outfit

As we mere mortals gear up to throw on our comfiest clothes and fly home for the holidays, Beyoncé is putting all of our plane looks to shame.
The superstar is in Brazil, where she attended the premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé before surprising shocked fans at a "Club Renaissance" party held after the movie wearing a stunning silver gown.
But the high fashion fest started way before the party.
She touched down on Friday wearing an outfit you'd likely never see in the TSA line: a hand beaded, all-denim, embellished look by Brazilian designer PatBO with a sparkly bralette and silver slingback heels.
She looked stunning posing on the steps of the plane (as one does) Her long platinum blonde hair was worn in waves and she paired the look with cat eye-esque sunglasses.
If you are looking to up your plane game, the outfit, straight off the designer's fall 2023 runway, is available for purchase. The bralette, available for preorder, will set you back a cool $895. Sadly, the parka, $2,200, is already sold out.
Personally, I'll stick to leggings for now. But if you want to channel Beyoncé this holiday season in a more comfortable way, might I suggest channeling her Santa-inspired manicure instead?
Jamie Feldman is a journalist, essayist and content creator known for her self-deprecating humor and quick wit. After building a byline as a lifestyle editor for HuffPost, her articles and editorials have since appeared in Cosmopolitan, Betches, Nylon, Bustle, Parade, and Well+Good. Her journey out of credit card debt, which she chronicles on TikTok, has amassed a loyal social media following. Her story has been featured in Fortune, Business Insider and on The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, CBS News, and NPR. She is currently producing a podcast on the same topic and living in Brooklyn, New York.
