Beyoncé's New Manicure Pays Tribute to Another (Holiday) Icon

I don't want to ask for too much (I know we're all still begging for Renaissance music videos), but hear me out: Can we get a Beyoncé Christmas album? I don't care if it's all covers; I need to hear her belt "Underneath the Tree."

Honestly, it's not the most far-fetched idea. Like many, Beyoncé is a big fan of the holidays and has even been known to don an ugly sweater once in a while. Recently, she exhibited her love for the season via a Santa-inspired manicure as she embarked on a holiday tour of New York City on Wednesday, December 20. While I don't think her bus stopped at a recording studio, it's important to believe in holiday magic.

Although the nails first appear to have red french tips, a closer inspection of the "ALIEN SUPERSTAR" singer's hand shows tiny, snow-white puffs that reveal the shape of Santa's hat. The art was the work of celebrity manicurist Miho Okawara, who also tackled Beyoncé's recent simple mauve mani (simple, that is, until you see the chrome backs) and a gorgeous natural mani-pedi on Jay Z.

"Santa x Red = perfect holidays," wrote the nail artist on Instagram, sharing that she used polish by Japanese gel manufacturer Nail Labo and long, almond-shaped acrylics to achieve the look.

While I wouldn't have minded a screenshot-and-zoom-in on the nails (it's a favorite hobby of mine, actually), Beyoncé decided to show off the manicure in a close-up snapshot on her own Instagram page as part of a carousel of photos. Worn on a daytime city tour with her family to see the Rockefeller Center tree, she went cold weather-chic with a black leather jacket, balaclava, leggings, and strappy heels. Still, she kept the festive vibes going with red lipstick and silver earrings that were brilliantly pinned outside the head covering.

You give us so many presents, Beyoncé. Santa has nothing on you.